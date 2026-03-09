Female artist keeps Karagöz shadow play alive

ISTANBUL

Merve İlken, one of the female masters of the traditional Turkish shadow play, is introducing the iconic characters Karagöz and Hacivat to new generations while also bringing the centuries-old art form to international audiences.

The 37-year-old artist told state-run Anadolu Agency that she first became involved in shadow theater 19 years ago through her relative and mentor Suat Veral.

“I had the opportunity to observe my master for long hours because I am also his niece. I watched how he prepared the puppets and how he performed the plays on stage,” İlken said.

She recalled that Karagöz and Hacivat were like her closest childhood friends, adding that she grew up watching how the characters were created, performed and improvised during the shows.

“My enthusiasm began in those years, but I never imagined that I would perform this art professionally as a female artist,” she said, noting that Veral encouraged her to take the stage after completing her education.

İlken said training female masters was one of Veral’s projects aimed at introducing young girls to art and culture.

“The aim is to reach girls and young women through art, to instill a love for it and introduce them to a part of our cultural heritage,” she said, adding that she is now raising female apprentices herself as the tradition continues through a master-apprentice relationship.

The artist said they have performed Turkish shadow theater in many countries, often surprising audiences unfamiliar with the art form.

“In Bosnia and Herzegovina, around 6,000 people watched the Giant Shadows Project at the same time, which became a remarkable record,” she said.

İlken also rejected the idea that technological developments threaten traditional arts.

“As technology advances, Karagöz doesn’t lose much. The magical world of shadow play is very different and attracts even more interest because it is interactive,” she said.

Although shadow theater is often associated with Ramadan, İlken said the performances should not be limited to a single month.

“We wanted this ancient Ottoman tradition to continue throughout the year,” she said, adding that they organize performances, workshops and exhibitions both in Türkiye and abroad.

Interest among younger audiences is growing, İlken said, noting that many families bring their children to the shows so they can learn about Karagöz.

“Children form a strong connection when they meet Karagöz and interact with him,” she added.