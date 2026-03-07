Francophone Film Festival brings French cinema to 19 cities across Türkiye

Francophone Film Festival brings French cinema to 19 cities across Türkiye

The Francophone Film Festival, organized by the Institut Français, has returned with an expanded program, bringing a selection of films from French-speaking regions to audiences across Türkiye.

 

The festival, supported by the embassies of France, Switzerland, Belgium, Canada and Luxembourg, is being held simultaneously in 19 cities and 30 venues, offering film enthusiasts a wide-ranging glimpse into contemporary Francophone cinema.

 

The program features 13 feature-length and four short films that have not yet been released in Türkiye. Among the directors presenting their work is French filmmaker Amélie Bonnin, whose debut feature “Partir un jour” (Leave One Day) was screened during the festival. The romantic musical comedy previously premiered at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025.

Speaking with reporters following the screening, Bonnin said her affection for musicals shaped the project from the beginning. “I have always loved musicals. Even when I was a little girl, I imagined that if I ever made a film, it would be a musical,” she said. “Sometimes we want to talk about sad or difficult subjects. A musical, or a lighter tone, can be a wonderful way to address those themes and still speak about everything.”

 

Bonnin also noted that presenting her film to audiences in different countries offers a valuable perspective. “When you remain only within your own country, your outlook can become quite narrow,” she said. “When your stories travel, you encounter different emotions and viewpoints. It makes you reflect on what stories we can tell through cinema, and which ones we should tell.”

 

As the festival coincides with International Women’s Day on March 8, the program also emphasizes women’s voices in cinema. Florent Signifredi, the festival’s regional audiovisual cooperation attaché, noted that films directed by women and stories centered on female protagonists were given particular prominence, with nearly 45 percent of the selected works directed by women.

 

Screenings are taking place in cities including Istanbul, İzmir, Ankara, Bursa, Gaziantep and Mardin. In Istanbul, films are being shown at venues such as the Atlas 1948 Cinema and the Beyoğlu Cinema. The festival will continue through March, with screenings scheduled until March 29 in Istanbul, March 15 in İzmir and March 13 in Ankara.

