The Cure’s Perry Bamonte dies aged 65

LONDON

The Cure guitarist and keyboard player Perry Bamonte has died aged 65, the legendary British dark rock band announced on Dec. 26.

Bamonte, who became a full member of The Cure in 1990, "passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas," according to a statement published on the band's website.

"It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte," it said.

"Quiet, intensive, intuitive, constant and hugely creative, 'Teddy' was a warm hearted and vital part of The Cure story."

The Cure, whose 66-year-old frontman Robert Smith is famous for his innovative approach to music as well as on-stage stamina, has transformed itself throughout its prolific decades-spanning existence.

When The Cure formed in 1976, Bamonte was initially part of its roadcrew from 1984 before enjoying two stints as a musical member, playing guitar, six string bass and keyboard.

The first, from 1990, spanned 14 years; the second stint was from 2022 onwards.

In its statement, The Cure noted he had helped create numerous albums, including "Wish" (1992), "Wild Mood Swings" (1996), "Bloodflowers" (2000), "Acoustic Hits" (2001), and "The Cure" (2004).

He performed in more than 400 shows during his first 14-year period in the band, and then played another 90 after rejoining three years ago, it added.

Led by Smith's plaintive, wailing voice and rich guitar textures, The Cure helped shape Goth rock with albums including 1982's "Pornography," which was full of suicidal imagery.

The band later had hits with much cheerier material, including "Friday I'm in Love." It had kept up touring but before last year's release of "Songs of a Lost World" had not released a new studio album since 2008's "4:13 Dream."