Emerging artists display works at Istanbul Tulip Museum

ISTANBUL
The “Lalezarexhibition, showcasing works by young artists, has opened to art lovers at the Istanbul Tulip Museum.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Istanbul Tulip Museum Director Ali Cantürk said the museum, which was designed during the tenure of former Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Kadir Topbaş, has evolved into a platform where young artists can also exhibit their works.

Cantürk noted that the institution aims to promote Türkiye’s tulip culture and history, adding that the museum is open to all artists working on the theme of the tulip.

He said the idea for the exhibition emerged following recommendations from art collectors. “We have created a visual arts selection ranging from sculpture and installation to ceramics and painting,” Cantürk said. “As a foundation, our mission is to encourage not only well-known names but also young talents who bring tradition together with contemporary art.”

Cantürk also said preparations are underway for an exhibition titled “Tulipomania,” meaning “Tulip Madness,” which is planned for March next year.

Curator Gizem Pamukçu said young artists often struggle to maintain visibility after graduating from university, noting that the exhibition was organized with a strategic goal in mind.

She said the aim was to sustain the visibility of young artists who have already attracted the attention of collectors. “The issue of sustainability also comes into play in investment in artworks,” Pamukçu said. “For this exhibition, we selected young artists in whom collectors have already invested, so that continuity can be ensured. We aim for these works to enter different museums and private collections.”

The exhibition, featuring works by Abdullah Meşe, Abdulaziz Özdemir, Aydın Biçen, Burak Boyraz, Deniz Derin Akıncı, Elif Garipoğlu, Emir Furkan Tekkalmaz, Emir Yasin Yağmurca, İdil Kibaroğlu, İpek Yücesoy, Irmak Şahin, Mehmet Akan, Melike Kılıç, Ömer Uğuş, Sesil Beatrice, Şevval Konyalı, Umut Can Aslan and Yaren Yivli, will remain open to visitors until Jan. 7, 2026.

 

