New finds point to Seljuk traces in Lystra

KONYA

A bronze amulet believed to date back to the Seljuk period has been unearthed during ongoing archaeological excavations at the ancient city of Lystra (Listra) in the central province of Konya.

The excavations, supported by Necmettin Erbakan University, the Konya Metropolitan Municipality and the Meram Municipality, are continuing in the Lystra Archaeological Site, located within the boundaries of the Hatunsaray and Botsa neighborhoods.

The dig is headed by Associate Professor İlker Mete Mimiroğlu of Necmettin Erbakan University. Lystra is known as one of the places visited by Saint Paul and is believed to have played an important role in the spread of Christianity.

Excavations at the site have brought to light finds thought to belong to Christians who lived in the region during the Seljuk period.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Mimiroğlu said the second-year excavation projects had been completed, noting that last year’s work focused on the main church structure, which was found to be part of a large architectural complex.

He said a chapel and another late antique church structure had also been uncovered, adding that nearly 80 graves were identified in the upper church area.

“In the graves, which we understand belonged to Christians living during the Seljuk period, we found Seljuk-era glazed inkwells, coins and turquoise beads. Historical sources tell us there was a Christian population during the Seljuk period, but through these excavations we have now clearly seen Christian graves dating to that era,” Mimiroğlu said.

The excavations are not limited to the church area. Mimiroğlu said that Ottoman-era residential structures and storage jars were identified in the hillside area, where a 17th-century Austrian silver coin was also found.

“These finds show that Lystra continued to maintain its importance on trade routes during the Ottoman period. The circulation of trade from different geographies is also confirmed by small finds,” he added.

Mimiroğlu also drew attention to a particularly striking discovery from a Seljuk-era residential structure.

“We found a green-glazed Seljuk inkwell, and next to it a bronze amulet. We think it dates to the Seljuk period. Restoration work is currently ongoing. It is a triangular bronze pendant with two lines of inscriptions on both sides, written in reverse. Similar examples are rare in Anatolia but are seen in Central Asia, and they are known to have been worn especially by soldiers and travelers. Once the inscriptions are fully readable after restoration, we will be able to make a clearer interpretation,” he said.

Meram Mayor Mustafa Kavuş highlighted the region’s historical richness, noting that thousands of visitors are already coming to the site even before the completion of the second excavation season and formal promotion efforts.

“Lystra is a site everyone wants to be part of. We are happy to support these works, and private institutions are also showing interest. In the near future, we aim to attract tens of thousands of visitors,” he said.