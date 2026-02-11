New finds point to Seljuk traces in Lystra

New finds point to Seljuk traces in Lystra

KONYA
New finds point to Seljuk traces in Lystra

A bronze amulet believed to date back to the Seljuk period has been unearthed during ongoing archaeological excavations at the ancient city of Lystra (Listra) in the central province of Konya.

The excavations, supported by Necmettin Erbakan University, the Konya Metropolitan Municipality and the Meram Municipality, are continuing in the Lystra Archaeological Site, located within the boundaries of the Hatunsaray and Botsa neighborhoods.

The dig is headed by Associate Professor İlker Mete Mimiroğlu of Necmettin Erbakan University. Lystra is known as one of the places visited by Saint Paul and is believed to have played an important role in the spread of Christianity.

Excavations at the site have brought to light finds thought to belong to Christians who lived in the region during the Seljuk period.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Mimiroğlu said the second-year excavation projects had been completed, noting that last year’s work focused on the main church structure, which was found to be part of a large architectural complex.

He said a chapel and another late antique church structure had also been uncovered, adding that nearly 80 graves were identified in the upper church area.

“In the graves, which we understand belonged to Christians living during the Seljuk period, we found Seljuk-era glazed inkwells, coins and turquoise beads. Historical sources tell us there was a Christian population during the Seljuk period, but through these excavations we have now clearly seen Christian graves dating to that era,” Mimiroğlu said.

The excavations are not limited to the church area. Mimiroğlu said that Ottoman-era residential structures and storage jars were identified in the hillside area, where a 17th-century Austrian silver coin was also found.

“These finds show that Lystra continued to maintain its importance on trade routes during the Ottoman period. The circulation of trade from different geographies is also confirmed by small finds,” he added.

Mimiroğlu also drew attention to a particularly striking discovery from a Seljuk-era residential structure.

“We found a green-glazed Seljuk inkwell, and next to it a bronze amulet. We think it dates to the Seljuk period. Restoration work is currently ongoing. It is a triangular bronze pendant with two lines of inscriptions on both sides, written in reverse. Similar examples are rare in Anatolia but are seen in Central Asia, and they are known to have been worn especially by soldiers and travelers. Once the inscriptions are fully readable after restoration, we will be able to make a clearer interpretation,” he said.

Meram Mayor Mustafa Kavuş highlighted the region’s historical richness, noting that thousands of visitors are already coming to the site even before the completion of the second excavation season and formal promotion efforts.

“Lystra is a site everyone wants to be part of. We are happy to support these works, and private institutions are also showing interest. In the near future, we aim to attract tens of thousands of visitors,” he said.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

    Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

  2. Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

    Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

  3. World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

    World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

  4. Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

    Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

  5. Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes

    Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes
Recommended
Family, intimacy under pressure at Berlinale

Family, intimacy under pressure at Berlinale
British Museum secures Henry VIII heart pendant

British Museum secures Henry VIII heart pendant
Britney Spears sells rights to her music catalog

Britney Spears sells rights to her music catalog
Soğanlı Valley, the ‘gateway to Cappadocia’

Soğanlı Valley, the ‘gateway to Cappadocia’
Actress Catherine OHara died of blood clot in lung

Actress Catherine O'Hara died of blood clot in lung
Sagrada Familia reaches new heights despite delays

Sagrada Familia reaches new heights despite delays
WORLD 5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

The Syrian president, interior minister and foreign minister were the targets of five foiled assassination attempts last year, the U.N. chief said in a report on threats posed by the ISIL terrorist organization released on Feb. 11.

ECONOMY Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Türkiye’s free zones are targeting $14 billion in exports this year, driven by rising technology investments, research and development activities, and stronger production capacity, according to Yusuf Kılınç, chairman of the Free Zones Founders and Operators Association (SEBKİDER).

SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿