Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

İZMİR

Türkiye’s free zones are targeting $14 billion in exports this year, driven by rising technology investments, research and development activities, and stronger production capacity, according to Yusuf Kılınç, chairman of the Free Zones Founders and Operators Association (SEBKİDER).

Kılınç noted that Türkiye hosts 19 free zones, accommodating nearly 2,100 companies and around 92,000 employees.

In 2025, exports from these zones reached $12.5 billion, while total trade volume climbed to $28.5 billion, he said, adding that the export-to-import coverage ratio stood at 142 percent, underscoring the zones’ strong performance.

He emphasized that current occupancy levels in the zones are around 70 percent, leaving significant room for growth. “If we realize the remaining 30 percent potential, we can add $4 billion in exports and $9 billion in trade volume to last year’s figures,” Kılınç said.

Despite record exports in 2025, employment fell from 96,000 to about 92,000. Kılınç explained that this decline reflects rising efficiency, with R&D and high-tech investments enabling innovation and productivity gains.

He expressed confidence that this steady growth, supported by competitiveness and technological advancement, will elevate Türkiye’s free zones to even higher levels in the coming years.