Britney Spears sells rights to her music catalog

Britney Spears sells rights to her music catalog

NEW YORK
Britney Spears sells rights to her music catalog

U.S. singer Britney Spears has become the latest musician to sell the rights to her catalog that includes hits like "...Baby One More Time" and "Oops!...I Did It Again," U.S. media reported on Feb. 10.

The deal is believed to be worth around $200 million, according to sources cited by celebrity site TMZ, though it said the exact amount is not detailed in legal documents.

That sum would be comparable to the sale of Canadian singer Justin Bieber's catalog in 2023.

Spears, 44, joins a growing list of artists who have sold their music rights in recent years including Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan, as well as Shakira and KISS.

U.S. media reported that the rights were bought by music publisher Primary Wave, whose portfolio includes the works of Whitney Houston, Bob Marley, Prince and others.

Owners of a song's publishing rights receive payment for every broadcast, album sale or use in advertising and films.

The growing music rights market allows artists to monetize their catalogs, which are attractive long-term assets for investors in the streaming era.

Major labels like Sony, Universal and Warner have also expanded in this line of business, alongside specialist investors Recognition Music Group and Concord Music Publishing.

Spears shot to fame in the late 1990s but has largely stepped back from the music scene in recent years.

In 2021, a U.S. court terminated a 13-year conservatorship that had allowed Spears's father to control her finances, an arrangement the singer had described as abusive.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

    Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

  2. Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

    Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

  3. World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

    World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

  4. Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

    Speaker condemns brawl in parliament over Gürlek's oath

  5. Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes

    Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes
Recommended
Family, intimacy under pressure at Berlinale

Family, intimacy under pressure at Berlinale
British Museum secures Henry VIII heart pendant

British Museum secures Henry VIII heart pendant
Soğanlı Valley, the ‘gateway to Cappadocia’

Soğanlı Valley, the ‘gateway to Cappadocia’
Actress Catherine OHara died of blood clot in lung

Actress Catherine O'Hara died of blood clot in lung
Sagrada Familia reaches new heights despite delays

Sagrada Familia reaches new heights despite delays
New finds point to Seljuk traces in Lystra

New finds point to Seljuk traces in Lystra
WORLD 5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

5 assassination attempts on Syrian president, ministers foiled: UN

The Syrian president, interior minister and foreign minister were the targets of five foiled assassination attempts last year, the U.N. chief said in a report on threats posed by the ISIL terrorist organization released on Feb. 11.

ECONOMY Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Free zones aim for $14 billion in exports in 2026

Türkiye’s free zones are targeting $14 billion in exports this year, driven by rising technology investments, research and development activities, and stronger production capacity, according to Yusuf Kılınç, chairman of the Free Zones Founders and Operators Association (SEBKİDER).

SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿