Cable car offers fast, panoramic route to Uludağ’s slopes

BURSA

Uludağ, one of Türkiye’s foremost winter tourism destinations, is witnessing heightened seasonal demand as an increasing number of visitors favor the cable car for its efficiency, reliability and sweeping panoramic ascent over the snow-covered slopes.

Historically known as “Olympos” and “Keşiş Dağı,” Uludağ be reached by highway from the northwestern province of Bursa as well as by cable car departing from the Teferrüç station in the city’s Yıldırım district.

Inaugurated on Oct. 29, 1963, the Bursa Teleferik holds the distinction of being the first cable car line of its kind in Türkiye.

For more than half a century, it has transported passengers along a 9-kilometer single rope line using 140 cabins, connecting the city to key elevations on the mountain: 1,231 meters at Kadıyayla, 1,635 meters at Sarıalan and 1,810 meters at the Hotels Zone.

The 22-minute journey, set against snow-blanketed slopes in winter, offers a panoramic ascent that contrasts sharply with the mountain road, where traffic congestion can at times extent travel durations to as long as two and a half hours.

The round trip by cable car takes approximately 45 minutes, effectively allowing visitors to maximize their time on the slopes and in resort areas.

Ersoy Ey, marketing manager of Bursa Teleferik Inc., said the operator is experiencing an intense winter season, particularly during the midterm school holiday.

He noted that maintenance of the cabins is conducted periodically to ensure safety and operational efficiency, emphasizing that visitor satisfaction remains top priority.

“Reaching Uludağ by cable car in 22 minutes is both convenient and enjoyable. It is especially popular with children,” Ey said, describing the journey as a visual transition ‘from green landscapes at departure to white at the summit.’

He added that freshly fallen snow creates postcard-like scenery, with many passengers capturing the ascent on their phones.

Despite queues stretching for meters during peak periods, Ey said ticketing times typically remain within 25 to 30 minutes.

Türkiye's first and largest winter and nature sports center opened the season on Dec. 19 at the hotels and on Dec. 29 on the ski slopes.

A total of 230,000 vacationers visited Uludağ during the semester break, one of its busiest seasons