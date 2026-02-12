Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

ANKARA
Over 7,000 migrants rescued in Turkish waters last year

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued more than 7,000 migrants in the country’s territorial waters in 2025 as thousands of migrants attempted to reach Europe in search of a better life, with 60 of them losing their lives in the process, media reports said on Feb. 12.

According to data from the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry cited by Turkish media, 255 irregular migration incidents requiring search-and-rescue operations were recorded in Turkish waters last year.

In those incidents, 7,215 migrants were rescued, 60 were found dead and two were reported missing. Over the past five years, a total of 103,488 migrants were rescued at sea, the report said.

The year with the highest number of such incidents was 2015, when 58,570 migrants were rescued in 1,540 cases, while 263 bodies were recovered and 201 people were reported missing.

Most recently, on Feb. 12, a rubber boat carrying migrants sank off the coast of Foça in the Turkish Aegean province of İzmir. Three people died and 33 were rescued. Search-and-rescue operations by air and sea were ongoing between Foça and Karaburun for four missing individuals.

Rights groups and international media have repeatedly accused Greece of illegally pushing would-be asylum seekers back into Turkish waters, supporting their claims with video footage and witness testimonies.

Questions are also mounting over a deadly collision last week between a Greek Coast Guard patrol vessel and a high-speed migrant boat off the island of Chios, near the Turkish coast.

Some 15 asylum seekers died, while 24 survivors were hospitalized in Chios with injuries.

Eighteen of its coastguard members are being prosecuted for involuntary manslaughter due to negligence in the sinking of the trawler Adriana in June 2023.

The United Nations said around 750 people died in that tragedy, one of the worst migrant shipwrecks in the Mediterranean in the past decade.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM

US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM
LATEST NEWS

  1. US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM

    US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM

  2. Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows

    Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows

  3. Anti-terror panel to propose transitional law for 'social integration'

    Anti-terror panel to propose transitional law for 'social integration'

  4. Iran announces enquiry team to investigate deadly protests

    Iran announces enquiry team to investigate deadly protests

  5. Activist group Palestine Action wins legal challenge against UK ban

    Activist group Palestine Action wins legal challenge against UK ban
Recommended
US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM

US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM
Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows

Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows
Anti-terror panel to propose transitional law for social integration

Anti-terror panel to propose transitional law for 'social integration'
Türkiye detains 93 tax inspectors in FETÖ crackdown

Türkiye detains 93 tax inspectors in FETÖ crackdown
Syria to open consulate in Turkish city of Gaziantep

Syria to open consulate in Turkish city of Gaziantep
Turkish parliament enacts traffic law reform with higher fines

Turkish parliament enacts traffic law reform with higher fines
16 detained over money laundering claims tied to OnlyFans

16 detained over money laundering claims tied to OnlyFans
WORLD Iran announces enquiry team to investigate deadly protests

Iran announces enquiry team to investigate deadly protests

The Iranian government announced on Feb. 13 the establishment of a commission of enquiry to look into protests against the high cost of living that turned into anti-government rallies that left thousands dead.
ECONOMY Current account balance posts $25.3 billion of deficit in 2025

Current account balance posts $25.3 billion of deficit in 2025

Türkiye’s current account balance saw a deficit of $25.2 billion last year, the Central Bank announced on Feb. 13.  
SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿