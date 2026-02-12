World Monuments Fund backs quake-hit Antakya with 2026 grant

HATAY

The World Monuments Fund (WMF) has announced more than $7 million in funding for 21 new heritage conservation projects set to launch in 2026, with the historic city of Antakya in southern Türkiye included on the list.

The decision carries particular significance for Antakya, where vast swathes of the urban fabric and centuries-old landmarks were devastated by the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes.

Long regarded as a crossroads of civilizations, Antakya has been shaped by centuries of cultural and religious exchange, hosting churches, synagogues and mosques that stand as testimony to its pluralistic past.

In its announcement, WMF underscored the scale of destruction, noting that the 2023 disaster severely damaged much of the city and its historic core.

The organization said it is advancing conservation planning and coordination efforts aimed at supporting long-term recovery while safeguarding surviving heritage assets.

The initiative seeks not only to stabilize and restore structures but also to embed preservation strategies into broader reconstruction efforts.

One of the hardest-hit areas in the disaster zone, Hatay, lost more than 23,000 lives and tens of thousands of structures were destroyed or rendered unsafe — with over 13,500 buildings completely collapsed and nearly 90,000 buildings left unusable.

Other sites selected for 2026 funding include Safdar Jang’s Tomb in India, the terracotta sculptures of the Monastery of Alcobaça in Portugal and Takiyyat al-Gulshani in Egypt.