Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

ANKARA
Drone found on Black Sea coast likely Russian, officials say

A drone discovered earlier this week along Türkiye’s Black Sea coast is believed to be Russian, Defense Ministry officials said on Feb. 12, adding that the device did not contain explosives and has been transferred to police for further examination.

According to remarks during the ministry's weekly briefing, the drone was found on Feb. 10 along the coast in Ordu's Ünye district. A team from the Underwater Defense Group Command was dispatched to the area after the discovery.

Officials said the drone, “which did not contain explosives and is believed to be Russian,” was handed over to the Ünye police for technical analysis.

The discovery follows a series of drone-related incidents in Turkish airspace late last year. In December 2025, three drones crashed or were downed within five days.

On Dec. 15, the Defense Ministry said F-16 fighter jets shot down a stray drone approaching Turkish airspace from the Black Sea. Four days later, the Interior Ministry announced that another drone had been shot down in the northwestern city of Kocaeli and could be Russian. On Dec. 20, a third drone crashed in nearby Balıkesir and was sent to Ankara for examination after being secured by authorities.

Defense officials previously said both Russia and Ukraine had been warned following the incidents.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has also cautioned against the Black Sea becoming a zone of confrontation, amid recent strikes affecting shipping in the region, including damage to a Turkish-operated vessel in Ukraine’s Odesa area in December.

 

MSB,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM

US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM
LATEST NEWS

  1. US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM

    US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM

  2. Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows

    Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows

  3. Anti-terror panel to propose transitional law for 'social integration'

    Anti-terror panel to propose transitional law for 'social integration'

  4. Iran announces enquiry team to investigate deadly protests

    Iran announces enquiry team to investigate deadly protests

  5. Activist group Palestine Action wins legal challenge against UK ban

    Activist group Palestine Action wins legal challenge against UK ban
Recommended
US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM

US completes transfer of ISIL detainees from Syria to Iraq: CENTCOM
Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows

Erdoğan: Universities must adapt as Türkiye’s influence grows
Anti-terror panel to propose transitional law for social integration

Anti-terror panel to propose transitional law for 'social integration'
Türkiye detains 93 tax inspectors in FETÖ crackdown

Türkiye detains 93 tax inspectors in FETÖ crackdown
Syria to open consulate in Turkish city of Gaziantep

Syria to open consulate in Turkish city of Gaziantep
Turkish parliament enacts traffic law reform with higher fines

Turkish parliament enacts traffic law reform with higher fines
16 detained over money laundering claims tied to OnlyFans

16 detained over money laundering claims tied to OnlyFans
WORLD Iran announces enquiry team to investigate deadly protests

Iran announces enquiry team to investigate deadly protests

The Iranian government announced on Feb. 13 the establishment of a commission of enquiry to look into protests against the high cost of living that turned into anti-government rallies that left thousands dead.
ECONOMY Current account balance posts $25.3 billion of deficit in 2025

Current account balance posts $25.3 billion of deficit in 2025

Türkiye’s current account balance saw a deficit of $25.2 billion last year, the Central Bank announced on Feb. 13.  
SPORTS Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has no regrets

Vonn says suffered complex leg break in Olympics crash, has 'no regrets'

U.S. ski star Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a "complex tibia fracture" when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need "multiple surgeries".
﻿