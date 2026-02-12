Soğanlı Valley, the ‘gateway to Cappadocia’

KAYSERİ

Thanks to a series of projects launched in Soğanlı Valley, described as the “gateway to Cappadocia,” the number of domestic and international visitors to the region has increased 10 times.

Kayseri Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism Şükrü Dursun said the valley’s development has been gaining momentum day by day.

Dursun stated that numerous works have been carried out in Soğanlı Valley, including landscaping works, church restorations, the construction of a town square walking path and lighting projects. Following these efforts, the number of visitors to the valley over the past year has risen more than 10 times, he noted.

Dursun said that since the governor took office, many initiatives have been implemented in Soğanlı Valley, which he described as one of the governor’s priority areas.

He added that the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the municipality and the Yeşilhisar District Governor’s Office also undertook various projects in the area. Among them are square arrangements, church restorations, walking paths and lighting works, as well as new and different restoration projects for which preparations have been completed and necessary permits obtained. Efforts are ongoing to implement these projects in the near future, he said.

Dursun also noted that the Cappadocia Area Directorate has been carrying out extensive work in the region.

Recalling the initial stages of the projects and promotional activities, Dursun said Soğanlı had previously received visitors, but the numbers were much lower. Over the past year, effective promotion helped introduce Soğanlı to a broader audience.

Comparing the period before the restoration and landscaping works with the present day, Dursun said annual visitor numbers have increased more than tenfold. “The number of visitors we used to receive in one year has now exceeded ten times that figure,” he said.

He added that visitors now come from various European countries, abroad, Central American nations and around the world. The valley’s natural landscape and rock formations, along with the locally handmade Soğanlı dolls produced by women in the area, are among its standout features, he said.

‘Development in Soğanlı gaining momentum’

Stating that development in Soğanlı Valley continues to accelerate, Dursun said important works are also being carried out in nearby areas.

“In addition to Soğanlı, we have other significant sites nearby such as Başköy, Güzelöz and Erdemli Valley. When you look at the surroundings of Soğanlı, there are many valuable areas,” he said.

Dursun noted that major works were also completed in Erdemli Valley in cooperation with the Governor’s Office and that these efforts have begun to bear fruit. Whereas previously only those familiar with the area would visit, tour groups now arrive in Erdemli both on weekdays and weekends, reflecting growing interest in the region.

He said one of the most important factors contributing to this increase was improved access to Erdemli. A walking path constructed by the Regional Council for the Conservation of Cultural Heritage has made the area — previously accessible only via a stream bed — reachable without damaging its natural texture.

Restoration of the Church of Saint George is ongoing, Dursun added, noting that the project was introduced in the summer and that a tender process is planned to begin in June. Once completed, the site is expected to host many visitors.

He also stressed the need to develop guidance plans to ensure visitors can explore these areas. Başköy and Güzelöz are among the locations with significant value, he said.

“Our aim is to extend the length of stay of visitors in the region. The longer they stay, the more places they will have the opportunity to see,” Dursun said.