'Bali Nine' drug ring prisoners fly home to Australia

'Bali Nine' drug ring prisoners fly home to Australia

BALI
Bali Nine drug ring prisoners fly home to Australia

The five remaining members of the Australian "Bali Nine" drug ring flew home Sunday after 19 years in jail in Indonesia, ending an saga that had frayed relations between the two countries.

Indonesian police arrested the nine Australians in 2005, convicting them of attempting to smuggle more than eight kilograms (18 pounds) of heroin off the holiday island of Bali.

In a case that drew global attention to Indonesia's unforgiving drug laws, two of the gang would eventually be executed by firing squad, while others served hefty prison sentences.

"The Australian Government can confirm that Australian citizens, Matthew Norman, Scott Rush, Martin Stephens, Si Yi Chen, and Michael Czugaj have returned to Australia," Canberra said in a statement.

"The men will have the opportunity to continue their personal rehabilitation and reintegration in Australia."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the men returned in the afternoon, and he had thanked Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for his "compassion".

"Australia shares Indonesia's concern about the serious problem illicit drugs represents," Albanese said.

"The government will continue to cooperate with Indonesia to counter narcotics trafficking and transnational crime," he told reporters.

"These Australians spent more than 19 years in prison in Indonesia. It was time for them to come home."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan firm ‘doesnt have money for slavery compensation’

Japan firm ‘doesn't have money for slavery compensation’
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan firm ‘doesn't have money for slavery compensation’

    Japan firm ‘doesn't have money for slavery compensation’

  2. Staff at luxury store Harrods to strike ahead of busy Christmas

    Staff at luxury store Harrods to strike ahead of busy Christmas

  3. Ministry reveals stray dog law principles

    Ministry reveals stray dog law principles

  4. Hezbollah chief says lost Syria 'military supply route' with Assad's fall

    Hezbollah chief says lost Syria 'military supply route' with Assad's fall

  5. A week after Assad's fall, Syrians step toward normalcy amid uncertainty

    A week after Assad's fall, Syrians step toward normalcy amid uncertainty
Recommended
Hezbollah chief says lost Syria military supply route with Assads fall

Hezbollah chief says lost Syria 'military supply route' with Assad's fall
A week after Assads fall, Syrians step toward normalcy amid uncertainty

A week after Assad's fall, Syrians step toward normalcy amid uncertainty
Francis makes first visit by a pope to Corsica

Francis makes first visit by a pope to Corsica
Russia using N Korean troops in bid to reclaim Kursk: Zelensky

Russia using N Korean troops in bid to reclaim Kursk: Zelensky
South Korean democracy holds firm against Yoons martial law bid

South Korean democracy holds firm against Yoon's martial law bid
South Koreas President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid
WORLD Hezbollah chief says lost Syria military supply route with Assads fall

Hezbollah chief says lost Syria 'military supply route' with Assad's fall

The head of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah has admitted his group can no longer be supplied militarily through Syria after rebels toppled Hezbollah ally Bashar al-Assad.

ECONOMY Japan firm ‘doesnt have money for slavery compensation’

Japan firm ‘doesn't have money for slavery compensation’

A Japanese textile company, ordered by Ecuadorian courts to pay $41 million to compensate its workers for keeping them in slave-like conditions, has claimed it lacks the money to pay up.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿