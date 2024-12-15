Francis makes first visit by a pope to Corsica

Francis makes first visit by a pope to Corsica

AJACCIO
Francis makes first visit by a pope to Corsica

Pope Francis arrived in Corsica, a stronghold of the Catholic faith, on Sunday, with locals hotly anticipating the first-ever trip by a pontiff to the French Mediterranean island.

Sitting in a wheelchair and wearing his white vestments and skullcap, a smiling Francis was greeted on the tarmac by French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau and a military band as he emerged from the papal plane.

Television images showed him handing local children small gifts after they brought him flowers.

In a packed timetable for the 87-year-old pope, Francis will speak at a congress on religion in the Mediterranean, hold an Angelus prayer and celebrate an open-air mass during the one-day visit.

He was also to meet President Emmanuel Macron before his departure around 6 p.m.

Tens of thousands of people were expected to welcome Francis in Ajaccio, capital of what is popularly known as the "Ile de Beaute" (Island of Beauty).

The city was decked out in decorations in the papal colors, yellow and white, while cars had been banished from central streets with parking bans.

Around 2,000 police reinforcements were sent to Ajaccio to beef up security.

Francis's short trip, based around a congress on faith in the Mediterranean region, comes just a week after he snubbed the re-opening of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris five years after a devastating fire.

The relaunch was attended by a long list of bigwigs, royalty and world leaders, including U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Francis declined the French government's invitation to attend.

But he agreed to the Corsica trip hosted by the island's popular, media-savvy cardinal, 56-year-old Francois-Xavier Bustillo.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Japan firm ‘doesnt have money for slavery compensation’

Japan firm ‘doesn't have money for slavery compensation’
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan firm ‘doesn't have money for slavery compensation’

    Japan firm ‘doesn't have money for slavery compensation’

  2. Staff at luxury store Harrods to strike ahead of busy Christmas

    Staff at luxury store Harrods to strike ahead of busy Christmas

  3. Ministry reveals stray dog law principles

    Ministry reveals stray dog law principles

  4. Hezbollah chief says lost Syria 'military supply route' with Assad's fall

    Hezbollah chief says lost Syria 'military supply route' with Assad's fall

  5. A week after Assad's fall, Syrians step toward normalcy amid uncertainty

    A week after Assad's fall, Syrians step toward normalcy amid uncertainty
Recommended
Hezbollah chief says lost Syria military supply route with Assads fall

Hezbollah chief says lost Syria 'military supply route' with Assad's fall
A week after Assads fall, Syrians step toward normalcy amid uncertainty

A week after Assad's fall, Syrians step toward normalcy amid uncertainty
Bali Nine drug ring prisoners fly home to Australia

'Bali Nine' drug ring prisoners fly home to Australia
Russia using N Korean troops in bid to reclaim Kursk: Zelensky

Russia using N Korean troops in bid to reclaim Kursk: Zelensky
South Korean democracy holds firm against Yoons martial law bid

South Korean democracy holds firm against Yoon's martial law bid
South Koreas President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid
WORLD Hezbollah chief says lost Syria military supply route with Assads fall

Hezbollah chief says lost Syria 'military supply route' with Assad's fall

The head of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah has admitted his group can no longer be supplied militarily through Syria after rebels toppled Hezbollah ally Bashar al-Assad.

ECONOMY Japan firm ‘doesnt have money for slavery compensation’

Japan firm ‘doesn't have money for slavery compensation’

A Japanese textile company, ordered by Ecuadorian courts to pay $41 million to compensate its workers for keeping them in slave-like conditions, has claimed it lacks the money to pay up.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿