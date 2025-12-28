EU chiefs vow Ukraine support will not falter

BRUSSELS
EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa on Dec. 27 vowed the European Union's support for Ukraine would not falter ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

They took part in a call with Zelensky and several leaders before the Ukrainian president's meeting with Trump in Florida late yesterday.

Zelensky on Dec. 27 also met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Halifax.

"We welcome all efforts leading to our shared objective, a just and lasting peace that preserves Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," European Commission President von der Leyen said on X.

"And that strengthens the country's security and defense capabilities, as an integral part of the security of our continent," she added.

"In 2026, the EU Commission will continue to keep up the pressure on the Kremlin, sustain our support to Ukraine, and work intensely to accompany Ukraine on its path toward EU membership," she also said.

Costa, the president of the European Council, which represents the bloc's 27 member states, echoed her promise to continue backing Ukraine, saying on X: "The EU's support for Ukraine will not falter. In war, in peace, in reconstruction."

Costa warned the EU was ready to slap further sanctions on Russia if needed.

He listed EU moves which "have made Ukraine stronger" including "prolonging sanctions against Russia, with further measures under way if need be."

Costa added: "A strong and prosperous Ukraine in the EU is a core security guarantee. We continue to work for a robust and lasting peace for Ukraine, in close cooperation with our U.S. partners."

 

