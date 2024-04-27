Lawyers set to convene for ‘defense rally’

ISTANBUL

Thousands of lawyers are set to convene in the capital Ankara on April 27 for a major "defense rally" to call for the elevation of standards and quality in their profession and to put an end to the escalating violence against their colleagues.

Speaking to local media, Erinç Sağkan, the head of the Türkiye Bar Association, expressed expectations of broad participation from lawyers representing all 81 provinces of the country, outlining three key themes for the rally.

These include the surge in violence against lawyers in recent years, the oversaturation of the legal profession due to the proliferation of law faculties, leading to a decline in both economic viability and professional standards, Sağkan explained.

"There is a prevailing mentality that conflates the lawyer with their client, aligning with the party of the case they handle and projecting onto the attorney the animosity felt towards the opposing side. Lawyer murders are a reality. Physical violence against lawyers is prevalent,” he said.

“Over the past two years, we have witnessed an alarming increase."

Sağkan pointed out that tens of thousands of lawyers struggle to find employment, even at minimum wage, highlighting a plethora of presence of 92 law faculties in Türkiye.

"A large number of young individuals, unable to secure employment even at minimum wage, have been deprived of their dreams; they aspire to practice their profession. It is imperative that we address their plight. Where the lawyer is powerless, so too is the citizen – this is a fact we must never forget."

Due to surge in the number of law faculties, approximately 26,000 legal professionals enter the system each year, he said, adding that the significantly low quality of education in several schools’ results in many lawyers being unable to provide needed legal services.