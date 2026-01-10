Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Fire of Anatolia’s acclaimed production ”Troy” will meet audiences at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) Türk Telekom Opera Hall on Jan. 13, the venue has announced.

Created and directed by renowned choreographer Mustafa Erdoğan, the performance brings the ancient mythological world of Troy to life through the dance troupe’s distinctive stage language, with powerful choreography, dramatic storytelling and music and visual design.

The show traces Troy’s enduring legacy across civilizations, evoking the dreams and ambitions of figures ranging from Hittite King Tuthalia and the legendary warrior Achilles to Alexander the Great, Roman Emperor Julius Caesar, Persian King Xerxes, Byzantine Emperor Constantine, Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II and modern Türkiye’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Through dance, the epic city that has inspired rulers, poets and warriors for thousands of years rises once more on stage.

Founded in 1999 by Erdoğan, Fire of Anatolia is one of Türkiye’s most internationally recognized dance troupes, having performed in dozens of countries and before millions of spectators worldwide. The ensemble is known for fusing traditional Anatolian folk dances with contemporary ballet and modern dance techniques.

