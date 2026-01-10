Türkiye, Indonesia to strengthen defense ties with new agreement

ANKARA
 Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin on Friday said that defense cooperation between Türkiye and Indonesia will be strengthened with a defense cooperation agreement.

The remarks came during a joint news conference between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, following the Türkiye-Indonesia Joint Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense in Ankara.

Sjamsoeddin stated that their cooperation in the field of education also envisages "improving professionalism, capacity-building efforts, and increasing military capabilities."

He added that advanced technology collaborations and fighter jet technologies will be included under the scope of cooperation.

The Indonesian defense minister said that the establishment and enhancement of the peacekeeping force in Gaza would be pursued for peace and stability in the region and the world.

 

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, for his part, said that Türkiye is “a strategic partner” for Indonesia, stressing that it is one of the few countries with which Jakarta maintains dialogue at this level.

He said that Friday’s meeting was of an “extreme strategic importance.”

He said key bilateral priorities and elements such as economic cooperation, including market access for strategic products and a preferential trade agreement, as well as renewable energy, were discussed.

Relevant institutions of Indonesia and Türkiye will create a joint fund to support cooperation in developing battery ecosystems, making joint investments in the petrochemical sector, energy and mining projects, and other strategic projects, Sugiono added.

 

Türkiye-Indonesia strategic cooperation

Fidan, for his part, said Türkiye and Indonesia reviewed all aspects of their strategic cooperation following the meeting. He added, describing Indonesia as "a strong partner" and stressing that Türkiye would "continue to deepen political and security cooperation with a comprehensive approach."

Fidan emphasized that Türkiye and Indonesia are determined to raise bilateral trade volume to $10 billion, saying: “In this context, we aim to deepen our strategic cooperation in contracting, energy, health, and halal food sectors.”

He added that Türkiye is strengthening its engagement in the Asia-Pacific under the “Asia Anew” initiative, reaffirming its commitment to elevating relations with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to dialogue partnership level.

The Turkish foreign minister recalled Erdoğan’s February visit to Jakarta and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s April visit to Türkiye, saying leaders instructed their respective sides to advance ties to the highest level.

Fidan also extended condolences to Indonesia over last month’s landslides and floods in the country’s Sumatra region.

The Turkish defense minister also said that Türkiye and Indonesia agreed to further strengthen cooperation in defense and defense industries through concrete projects and long-term partnerships.

