Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

AYDIN

An important archaeological area linked to the ancient city of Pygela on Türkiye’s Aegean coast has been officially placed under protection

The Otuzbirler Area Necropolis, located within the boundaries of the Türkmen neighborhood in Kuşadası, has been registered as a First-Degree Archaeological Site by the Aydın Regional Board for the Protection of Cultural Assets.

The decision ensures the strict preservation of the necropolis, which is believed to be part of the ancient settlement of Pygela, one of the region’s lesser-known but historically significant cities.

Bahattin Sürücü, the head of a local environmental conservation group, welcomed the move, describing Pygela as “one of Kuşadası’s most sensitive areas.”

“We have a responsibility to pass on the natural and cultural landscape of this site to future generations without disruption,” Sürücü said.

Because the necropolis lies outside formally registered land parcels, cultural heritage annotations could not previously be applied.

In line with regulations published in the Official Gazette in 2012 onthe identification and registration of immovable cultural assets, authorities will now proceed with redefining boundaries and establishing new parcels to ensure comprehensive protection.

The necropolis is situated just behind Adagöl, an area experts believe may still conceal undiscovered archaeological remains. Sürücü emphasized that new cultural assets associated with Pygela could emerge at any time.

Ancient sources place Pygela to the north of the necropolis area. According to the geographer Strabo, the settlement was associated with Agamemnon, a king of Mycenae in Greek mythology and was home to a temple dedicated to Artemis Munychia.

Archaeological surveys conducted in previous years by Aydın Adnan Menderes University suggest that Pygela was initially established as a mound settlement and later expanded northward as a harbor city, with shifts in urban focus during the Roman and Byzantine periods.

Experts stress that the Pygela area should be evaluated as a whole in order to preserve Kuşadası’s layered history effectively.