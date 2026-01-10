Historic Erzurum congress building closed to visitors over quake safety concerns

Historic Erzurum congress building closed to visitors over quake safety concerns

ERZURUM
Historic Erzurum congress building closed to visitors over quake safety concerns

Local authorities have temporarily closed the historic congress building in the eastern province of Erzurum after technical assessments revealed it lacks sufficient earthquake resistance.

In a statement, the provincial tourism directorate said structural analyses carried out last year revealed serious damage to the building’s load-bearing system, caused by multiple earthquakes over the years.

Seismic and structural evaluations concluded that the building’s earthquake performance was inadequate, prompting officials to take immediate action to protect public safety.

As a result, the congress building, which has been operating as a museum of painting and sculpture since 2018 under the Culture and Tourism Ministry, was closed to visitors and evacuated as of Jan. 6.

According to the directorate, the Culture and Tourism Ministry officials will undertake restoration and strengthening works.

Once completed, the building is expected to reopen to the public, preserved in line with its original architectural character and updated to meet modern museum standards, including accessibility and visitor experience.

Registered as a protected cultural heritage site, the congress building hosted the Erzurum Congress in July–August 1919, a key gathering during the Turkish War of Independence led by the modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Decisions taken at the congress laid the groundwork for the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye and the principle of national sovereignty.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pro-Sisi parties dominate Egypt parliament vote: Election body

Pro-Sisi parties dominate Egypt parliament vote: Election body
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pro-Sisi parties dominate Egypt parliament vote: Election body

    Pro-Sisi parties dominate Egypt parliament vote: Election body

  2. Istanbul bans protests around Iranian Consulate

    Istanbul bans protests around Iranian Consulate

  3. One dead, seven missing after migrant boat sinks off İzmir

    One dead, seven missing after migrant boat sinks off İzmir

  4. NATO taps Türkiye’s Havelsan for crucial software

    NATO taps Türkiye’s Havelsan for crucial software

  5. Erdoğan urges family growth amid demographic concerns

    Erdoğan urges family growth amid demographic concerns
Recommended
Istanbul bans protests around Iranian Consulate

Istanbul bans protests around Iranian Consulate
One dead, seven missing after migrant boat sinks off İzmir

One dead, seven missing after migrant boat sinks off İzmir
NATO taps Türkiye’s Havelsan for crucial software

NATO taps Türkiye’s Havelsan for crucial software
Erdoğan urges family growth amid demographic concerns

Erdoğan urges family growth amid demographic concerns
Thousands gather in Kırklareli to revive ancient Balkan tradition ‘Koleda’

Thousands gather in Kırklareli to revive ancient Balkan tradition ‘Koleda’
Türkiye emphasizes support for Somalia, rejects Israeli recognition of Somaliland

Türkiye emphasizes support for Somalia, rejects Israeli recognition of Somaliland
Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute

Türkiye’s top court recognizes translator rights in book title dispute
WORLD Pro-Sisi parties dominate Egypt parliament vote: Election body

Pro-Sisi parties dominate Egypt parliament vote: Election body

Egypt's election body on Jan. 10 announced the final results of a months-long parliamentary election, with a pro-government coalition dominating a vote critics said would further cement President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's grip on power.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s marine trade reaches record volume in 2025

Türkiye’s marine trade reaches record volume in 2025

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that December 2025 marked the highest cargo handling month of the year, setting a new record in maritime trade

SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿