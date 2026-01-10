Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

ANKARA

Renowned Turkish painter Ergin İnan has brought together more than six decades of artistic production in his latest exhibition, “Between Time and Traces,” now open to the public at the capital Ankara’s CerModern.

Spanning works created between 1964 and 2025, the exhibition offers audiences a comprehensive view of İnan’s long and evolving artistic journey, presented through a period-based narrative.

Curated by Marcus Graf, the exhibition features a carefully selected group of works drawn from the artist’s own collection, reflecting different phases of his career.

Rather than presenting change as rupture, the exhibition emphasizes continuity and gradual transformation, allowing viewers to trace recurring motifs, inner concerns and formal explorations that have shaped İnan’s distinctive visual language over time.

Speaking to reporters at the exhibition, İnan recalled that he has been painting since childhood and has pursued his artistic practice professionally since 1964. He characterizes this long trajectory as an ongoing process of growth, in which differences emerge while a deeply personal artistic identity remains intact.

İnan also underlined the strong influence of literature and philosophy on his work, explaining how writers and thinkers such as Mevlana and Franz Kafka have informed his imagery and emotional depth.

In his more recent pieces, the artist has turned his focus toward acrylic painting, exploring the dynamic relationship between color and light.

The artist’s retrospective exhibition will remain open to visitors until Feb. 24.