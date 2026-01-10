Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

ANKARA
Ergin İnan’s six-decade artistic journey on display in Ankara

Renowned Turkish painter Ergin İnan has brought together more than six decades of artistic production in his latest exhibition, “Between Time and Traces,” now open to the public at the capital Ankara’s CerModern.

Spanning works created between 1964 and 2025, the exhibition offers audiences a comprehensive view of İnan’s long and evolving artistic journey, presented through a period-based narrative.

Curated by Marcus Graf, the exhibition features a carefully selected group of works drawn from the artist’s own collection, reflecting different phases of his career.

Rather than presenting change as rupture, the exhibition emphasizes continuity and gradual transformation, allowing viewers to trace recurring motifs, inner concerns and formal explorations that have shaped İnan’s distinctive visual language over time.

Speaking to reporters at the exhibition, İnan recalled that he has been painting since childhood and has pursued his artistic practice professionally since 1964. He characterizes this long trajectory as an ongoing process of growth, in which differences emerge while a deeply personal artistic identity remains intact.

İnan also underlined the strong influence of literature and philosophy on his work, explaining how writers and thinkers such as Mevlana and Franz Kafka have informed his imagery and emotional depth.

In his more recent pieces, the artist has turned his focus toward acrylic painting, exploring the dynamic relationship between color and light.

The artist’s retrospective exhibition will remain open to visitors until Feb. 24.

engin inan,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pro-Sisi parties dominate Egypt parliament vote: Election body

Pro-Sisi parties dominate Egypt parliament vote: Election body
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pro-Sisi parties dominate Egypt parliament vote: Election body

    Pro-Sisi parties dominate Egypt parliament vote: Election body

  2. Istanbul bans protests around Iranian Consulate

    Istanbul bans protests around Iranian Consulate

  3. One dead, seven missing after migrant boat sinks off İzmir

    One dead, seven missing after migrant boat sinks off İzmir

  4. NATO taps Türkiye’s Havelsan for crucial software

    NATO taps Türkiye’s Havelsan for crucial software

  5. Erdoğan urges family growth amid demographic concerns

    Erdoğan urges family growth amid demographic concerns
Recommended
Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul

Fire of Anatolia’s ‘Troy’ to take stage in Istanbul
Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection

Necropolis along Kuşadası coast placed under protection
Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie

Where does a chef’s real impact truly lie?
Scientists say traces of Leonardo da Vinci DNA may be found on artwork

Scientists say traces of Leonardo da Vinci DNA may be found on artwork
One Battle After Another dominates SAGs Actor Awards

'One Battle After Another' dominates SAG's Actor Awards
Cemetery reveals early Turkish presence in Rumelia

Cemetery reveals early Turkish presence in Rumelia
WORLD Pro-Sisi parties dominate Egypt parliament vote: Election body

Pro-Sisi parties dominate Egypt parliament vote: Election body

Egypt's election body on Jan. 10 announced the final results of a months-long parliamentary election, with a pro-government coalition dominating a vote critics said would further cement President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's grip on power.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s marine trade reaches record volume in 2025

Türkiye’s marine trade reaches record volume in 2025

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that December 2025 marked the highest cargo handling month of the year, setting a new record in maritime trade

SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿