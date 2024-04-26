Top administrative court reelects incumbent head

ANKARA

The members of Türkiye’s highest administrative court, the Council of State, have reelected the incumbent president, Zeki Yiğit, for a new four-year term with 62 votes.

Yiğit, whose term of office that began in May 2020 was due to expire, competed against three other candidates in the elections held on April 24.

While candidates needed at least 59 votes out of the absolute majority of the 116 Council of State members, Yiğit secured another four-year term.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç congratulated the 58-year-old jurist on his victory in a social media post.

Appointed as a Council of State member on March 3, 2011, Yiğit served as a member of the Supreme Election Council (YSK) from 2013 to 2020.

Since May 7, 2020, Yiğit has held the position of head of the Council of State.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeals, which has been unable to elect a president for a month, saw none of its candidates achieve an absolute majority in the 25th round of voting held on April 25.

Ömer Kerkez received 136 and Muhsin Şentürk 131 in the voting.

The participation in the election was recorded as 322, with 13 blank votes cast and 42 votes deemed invalid.

Due to the failure to achieve an absolute majority, the election will continue with the 26th round of voting on April 29.