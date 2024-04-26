Top administrative court reelects incumbent head

Top administrative court reelects incumbent head

ANKARA
Top administrative court reelects incumbent head

The members of Türkiye’s highest administrative court, the Council of State, have reelected the incumbent president, Zeki Yiğit, for a new four-year term with 62 votes.

Yiğit, whose term of office that began in May 2020 was due to expire, competed against three other candidates in the elections held on April 24.

While candidates needed at least 59 votes out of the absolute majority of the 116 Council of State members, Yiğit secured another four-year term.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç congratulated the 58-year-old jurist on his victory in a social media post.

Appointed as a Council of State member on March 3, 2011, Yiğit served as a member of the Supreme Election Council (YSK) from 2013 to 2020.

Since May 7, 2020, Yiğit has held the position of head of the Council of State.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeals, which has been unable to elect a president for a month, saw none of its candidates achieve an absolute majority in the 25th round of voting held on April 25.

Ömer Kerkez received 136 and Muhsin Şentürk 131 in the voting.

The participation in the election was recorded as 322, with 13 blank votes cast and 42 votes deemed invalid.

Due to the failure to achieve an absolute majority, the election will continue with the 26th round of voting on April 29.

elects,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye calls for Schengen visa exemption for entrepreneurs

Türkiye calls for Schengen visa exemption for entrepreneurs
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye calls for Schengen visa exemption for entrepreneurs

    Türkiye calls for Schengen visa exemption for entrepreneurs

  2. Istanbul mayor's trial for alleged tender fraud adjourned

    Istanbul mayor's trial for alleged tender fraud adjourned

  3. ‘No 11’ by Seval Özcan at Artweeks Istanbul

    ‘No 11’ by Seval Özcan at Artweeks Istanbul

  4. Guatemala prosecutors raid Save the Children over alleged abuse

    Guatemala prosecutors raid Save the Children over alleged abuse

  5. India begins second phase of national elections

    India begins second phase of national elections
Recommended
Istanbul mayors trial for alleged tender fraud adjourned

Istanbul mayor's trial for alleged tender fraud adjourned
Visitors flock to Aya Yorgi to make a wish

Visitors flock to Aya Yorgi to make a wish
New domestic frigate to be commissioned in a month

New domestic frigate to be commissioned in a month
CHP leader calls for May Day celebrations at Taksim Square

CHP leader calls for May Day celebrations at Taksim Square
Türkiye rejects Chilean resolution on 1915 events

Türkiye rejects Chilean resolution on 1915 events
Nine sentenced to prison six years after Çorlu train accident

Nine sentenced to prison six years after Çorlu train accident
WORLD Guatemala prosecutors raid Save the Children over alleged abuse

Guatemala prosecutors raid Save the Children over alleged abuse

Guatemalan authorities on Thursday raided the offices of the international organization Save the Children in what the prosecutor's office said was part of an investigation into alleged abuses against minors.
ECONOMY Economic program will be strengthened, says finance minister

Economic program will be strengthened, says finance minister

The medium-term economic program is working and yielding the desired results, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, vowing to further strengthen the program. 
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿