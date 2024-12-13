EU says forced return of Syrians 'not possible' for now

BRUSSELS
Syrians living in France gather on Republique square after the Syrian government fell early today in a stunning end to the 50-year rule of the Assad family, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 in Paris.

The EU's migration chief said on Dec. 12 that forcibly returning Syrians to their home country was "not possible" for the time being, after member state Austria said it was planning to do so.

Vienna signalled this week it intended to deport refugees back to war-ravaged Syria, after a rebel offensive ended the Assad clan's decades-long grip on the country.

But the European Union's migration commissioner Magnus Brunner – who is himself Austrian – made clear following talks with interior ministers in Brussels that such a move would be premature.

Meanwhile, the European Commission announced the launch of an "air bridge" operation to deliver an initial 50 tonnes of health supplies to Syria via neighboring Türkiye.

The items from EU stockpiles in Dubai will be flown to the southern city of Adana for distribution in Syria "in the coming days," a commission statement said.

A further 46 tonnes of relief supplies will be trucked from a stockpile in Denmark to Adana, for distribution in Syria by UNICEF and the World Health Organisation.

South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid
