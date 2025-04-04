Greek Cyprus approves law enabling women to volunteer for military service

NICOSIA

Greek Cypriot parliament has approved legislation allowing women to volunteer for military service in a move officials said eliminates any gender bias over who can serve in the country’s National Guard.

The measure passed after 32 lawmakers voted in favor, with 15 abstaining in the 56-seat legislature.

Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides hailed the vote as a “significant step in bolstering the principle of equality as well as the island’s defensive capabilities” by offering women the opportunity to volunteer for military service.

Preexisting law specifically stated that all males turning 18 must complete 14 months of compulsory service in the National Guard. The new legislation amends the wording to say that any citizen could serve in the National Guard, including women, on a voluntary basis once they meet specific physical fitness requirements.

Under the new law, the length of service for female volunteers will be six months.

The new law also stipulates that the Defense ministry has broad authority to determine how and where female volunteers will serve.

Defense Minister Vasilis Palmas said earlier this year that induction and basic training would be carried out separately from male recruits, with the first female volunteers expected to be inducted around October this year.