Iraq withdraws terror designation of Hezbollah, Houthis

Iraq withdraws terror designation of Hezbollah, Houthis

BAGHDAD
Iraq withdraws terror designation of Hezbollah, Houthis

Iraq retracted a decision on Dec. 4 to classify Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis as “terrorist organizations,” saying the listing was “mistakenly” issued.

The official gazette, Al-Waqa’I al-Iraqiya, published a decision from the Committee for Freezing Terrorists’ Funds to designate the two groups as “terrorist organizations” and freeze their assets.

But the committee later issued a statement saying that the decision was based on a request from Malaysia and on U.N. Security Council Resolution 1373 concerning the freezing of assets belonging to individuals and entities associated with ISIL and al-Qaida terror groups.

It said the list “mistakenly” included several parties and groups “that have no terrorist links to either organization,” referring to Hezbollah and Houthis.

It added that the document was released before it was fully revised and that the official gazette will be corrected to remove the unrelated entities.

The U.S. has long pushed to curb Iran’s reach in Iraq and across the region, where Tehran’s allies form part of its so-called Axis of Resistance — a network weakened by Israeli strikes since the Gaza war began in 2023.

Iran, meanwhile, sees Iraq as an essential economic lifeline under sanctions. But Baghdad, balancing ties with both Washington and Tehran, is cautious about being drawn into U.S. efforts to isolate Iran.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan: Womens participation in governance critical

Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'

    Erdoğan: Women's participation in governance 'critical'

  2. German FM to visit China for economic talks

    German FM to visit China for economic talks

  3. Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

    Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

  4. Özel affirms İmamoğlu as presidential candidate, rules out own bid

    Özel affirms İmamoğlu as presidential candidate, rules out own bid

  5. Economic program to enter third phase next year: Şimşek

    Economic program to enter third phase next year: Şimşek
Recommended
German FM to visit China for economic talks

German FM to visit China for economic talks
US aims to launch 2nd phase of Gaza plan in coming weeks

US aims to launch 2nd phase of Gaza plan in coming weeks
Iran launches massive missiles during Strait of Hormuz drill

Iran launches massive missiles during Strait of Hormuz drill
New Trump strategy vows shift from global role to regional

New Trump strategy vows shift from global role to regional
German MPs approve plan to attract more military recruits

German MPs approve plan to attract more military recruits
Billionaire Babis to become Czech PM on December 9

Billionaire Babis to become Czech PM on December 9
Indias Modi and Russias Putin talk defense, trade, Ukraine

India's Modi and Russia's Putin talk defense, trade, Ukraine
WORLD German FM to visit China for economic talks

German FM to visit China for economic talks

Germany's foreign minister heads to China this weekend for talks focused on tense economic ties between Europe and Beijing, particularly in the area of rare earths, Berlin said Friday.
ECONOMY Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

Netflix to acquire Warner Bros Discovery for nearly $83 bln

Streaming giant Netflix has agreed to acquire film and television studio Warner Bros. Discovery for nearly $83 billion, the two U.S. companies announced Friday.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Fenerbahçe salvages derby draw in final minute

Jhon Duran scored with a powerful header in the final moments of second-half stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Fenerbahçe against league leader Galatasaray in a fiercely contested Intercontinental Derby on Dec. 1, preventing the visiting side from increasing its lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.  
﻿