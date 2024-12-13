Syrians flood streets to celebrate end of Assad rule

DAMASCUS

Syrians chant slogans and wave the new Syrian flag as they gather for Friday prayers at the Umayyad mosque in Damascus, Syria, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024.

Thousands of Syrians heed the call of the country’s new rulers and hit the streets on Dec. 13 to celebrate the fall of the decades-old Baath regime following the Friday’s prayers.

A large group converged at the landmark Umayyad Mosque in Damascus ahead of the prayers, AFP correspondents reported.

Men, women and children flocked to the mosque, an unusual sight in Damascus, with some raising the Syrian independence flag, used by the opposition since the 2011 uprising. Some chanted: "one, one, one, the Syrian people is one," the journalists said.

Syria's rebel chief called on people across the country to celebrate "the victory of the revolution" earlier in the day.

More than half a century of the Assad clan's rule came to a sudden end on Dec. 8, after a lightning offensive led by Abu Mohammed al-Jolani's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) swept across the country and took the capital.

Ousted president Bashar al-Assad fled Syria, capping nearly 14 years of war that killed more than 500,000 people and displaced millions.

"I would like to congratulate the great Syrian people on the victory of the blessed revolution and I call on them to go to the streets to express their joy," Jolani said on Telegram.

During the early days of Syria's uprising in 2011, protesters would often gather after noon prayers on Fridays, the Muslim day of prayer and rest.

Assad's overthrow has allowed Syrians to flood to prisons, hospitals and morgues in search of long-disappeared loved ones, hoping for a miracle, or at least closure.

"I turned the world upside down looking," Abu Mohammed told AFP as he searched for news of three missing relatives at the Mazzeh airbase in Damascus.

"But I didn't find anything at all. We just want a hint of where they were, one percent."

Rule of law

Syria's interim government vowed on Thursday to institute the "rule of law" after years of abuses under ousted president Bashar al-Assad.

The new government's spokesman told AFP on Thursday that the country's constitution and parliament would be suspended during a three-month transition.

"A judicial and human rights committee will be established to examine the constitution and then introduce amendments," Obaida Arnaout said.

Speaking at the state television headquarters, Arnaout said they would institute the "rule of law".

"All those who committed crimes against the Syrian people will be judged in accordance with the law," he added.

Asked about religious and personal freedoms, Arnaout said, "we respect religious and cultural diversity in Syria".

'Inclusive' transition

Leaders of the Group of Seven democratic powers said they were ready to support the transition to an "inclusive and non-sectarian" government in Syria.

They called for the protection of human rights, including those of women and minorities, while emphasising "the importance of holding the Assad regime accountable for its crimes".

The new rulers have also pledged justice for the victims of Assad's rule.

HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, now using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa, urged "countries to hand over any of those criminals who may have fled so they can be brought to justice".

U.N. investigators said they have compiled secret lists of 4,000 perpetrators of serious crimes in Syria since the early days of the country's civil war.

The U.N.'s World Food Programme called for $250 million for food assistance for displaced and vulnerable people in Syria over the next six months.

Jordan announced it will host on Saturday a Syria crisis summit with participation of foreign ministers from numerous Western and Arab nations as well as Türkiye.

After Assad's Baath party, a feared instrument of repression, on Wednesday announced suspension of its activities, members like Maher Semsmieh, 43, turned in their weapons - and turned on the party.

"We are no longer Baathists," he said with a smile, explaining people had been "obliged" to belong.

Assad was propped up by Russia - where a senior Russian official told U.S. media he had fled -- as well as Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group.

"I don't think anything worse than his regime could exist," Talal Abu Saleh, 69, told AFP of Assad.

"There is always uncertainty, but I insist on remaining hopeful."