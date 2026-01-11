Last SDF group leaves Syria’s Aleppo city after days of tensions

Last SDF group leaves Syria’s Aleppo city after days of tensions

ALEPPO
Last SDF group leaves Syria’s Aleppo city after days of tensions

The last group of members from the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood on Jan. 11 left the area after government forces conducted a series of operations.

The Syrian military on Jan. 11 said it had finished operations in the Sheikh Maqsud neighborhood with state television reporting that the SDF fighters who surrendered were being bused to the north.

The military had already announced its seizure of Aleppo's other neighbourhood, Ashrafiyeh.

The SDF forces had controlled pockets of Syria's second city Aleppo and operate a de facto autonomous administration across swathes of the north and northeast, much of it captured during the 14-year civil war.

The latest clashes erupted after negotiations to integrate the Kurds into the country's new government stalled.

After accepting the evacuation, the SDF militants were placed in a convoy of buses and ambulances.

Another group of militants stationed at the Yasin Hospital in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood was later evacuated to the same area.

Syria’s state television, citing security sources, said the groups are the last SDF militants to leave Aleppo.

The Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods have now been cleared of SDF elements and are under control of the Syrian Army, it said.

The town of Tabqa, where the militants were taken, is located on the western bank of the Euphrates River in an area under the SDF control.

The number of the SDF terrorists evacuated from the district was 400, an Interior Ministry official said.

The United States and European Union both called for the Syrian government and the SDF authorities to return to political dialogue.

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Jan. 10 and afterwards called for a "return to dialogue" with the SDF in accordance with the integration framework agreed in March.

The deal was meant to be implemented last year, but differences, including Kurdish demands for decentralized rule, stymied progress as Damascus repeatedly rejected the idea.

The fighting in Aleppo raised fears of a regional escalation, with neighboring Türkiye, a close ally of Syria's new Islamist authorities, saying it was ready to intervene. Israel has sided with the SDF forces.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pro-Sisi parties dominate Egypt parliament vote: Election body

Pro-Sisi parties dominate Egypt parliament vote: Election body
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pro-Sisi parties dominate Egypt parliament vote: Election body

    Pro-Sisi parties dominate Egypt parliament vote: Election body

  2. Istanbul bans protests around Iranian Consulate

    Istanbul bans protests around Iranian Consulate

  3. One dead, seven missing after migrant boat sinks off İzmir

    One dead, seven missing after migrant boat sinks off İzmir

  4. NATO taps Türkiye’s Havelsan for crucial software

    NATO taps Türkiye’s Havelsan for crucial software

  5. Erdoğan urges family growth amid demographic concerns

    Erdoğan urges family growth amid demographic concerns
Recommended
Pro-Sisi parties dominate Egypt parliament vote: Election body

Pro-Sisi parties dominate Egypt parliament vote: Election body
Israeli police detain aide to Netanyahu

Israeli police detain aide to Netanyahu
Scores of homes razed, one dead in Australian bushfires

Scores of homes razed, one dead in Australian bushfires
Rallies across US after woman shot and killed by ICE agent

Rallies across US after woman shot and killed by ICE agent
Denmark cut asylum figures to historic low in 2025: Gov’t

Denmark cut asylum figures to historic low in 2025: Gov’t
South Africa holds naval drills with China, Russia and Iran

South Africa holds naval drills with China, Russia and Iran
UN Security Council plans emergency meeting on Ukraine

UN Security Council plans emergency meeting on Ukraine
WORLD Pro-Sisi parties dominate Egypt parliament vote: Election body

Pro-Sisi parties dominate Egypt parliament vote: Election body

Egypt's election body on Jan. 10 announced the final results of a months-long parliamentary election, with a pro-government coalition dominating a vote critics said would further cement President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's grip on power.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s marine trade reaches record volume in 2025

Türkiye’s marine trade reaches record volume in 2025

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that December 2025 marked the highest cargo handling month of the year, setting a new record in maritime trade

SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿