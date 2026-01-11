Last SDF group leaves Syria’s Aleppo city after days of tensions

ALEPPO

The last group of members from the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood on Jan. 11 left the area after government forces conducted a series of operations.

The Syrian military on Jan. 11 said it had finished operations in the Sheikh Maqsud neighborhood with state television reporting that the SDF fighters who surrendered were being bused to the north.

The military had already announced its seizure of Aleppo's other neighbourhood, Ashrafiyeh.

The SDF forces had controlled pockets of Syria's second city Aleppo and operate a de facto autonomous administration across swathes of the north and northeast, much of it captured during the 14-year civil war.

The latest clashes erupted after negotiations to integrate the Kurds into the country's new government stalled.

After accepting the evacuation, the SDF militants were placed in a convoy of buses and ambulances.

Another group of militants stationed at the Yasin Hospital in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood was later evacuated to the same area.

Syria’s state television, citing security sources, said the groups are the last SDF militants to leave Aleppo.

The Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods have now been cleared of SDF elements and are under control of the Syrian Army, it said.

The town of Tabqa, where the militants were taken, is located on the western bank of the Euphrates River in an area under the SDF control.

The number of the SDF terrorists evacuated from the district was 400, an Interior Ministry official said.

The United States and European Union both called for the Syrian government and the SDF authorities to return to political dialogue.

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack met Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Jan. 10 and afterwards called for a "return to dialogue" with the SDF in accordance with the integration framework agreed in March.

The deal was meant to be implemented last year, but differences, including Kurdish demands for decentralized rule, stymied progress as Damascus repeatedly rejected the idea.

The fighting in Aleppo raised fears of a regional escalation, with neighboring Türkiye, a close ally of Syria's new Islamist authorities, saying it was ready to intervene. Israel has sided with the SDF forces.