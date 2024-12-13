Turkish town in North Macedonia gears up for tourism boost

Turkish town in North Macedonia gears up for tourism boost

SKOPJE
Turkish town in North Macedonia gears up for tourism boost

Amid the rising migration flow toward Europe, Centar Zupa in North Macedonia, where 85 percent of the population is Turkish, is preparing to highlight its historical and natural treasures to draw in tourists.

Located about an hour’s drive from Macedonia’s top tourist spots, Ohrid and Struga, the Turkish town of Centar Župa offers visitors a taste of both traditional Macedonian and Turkish cuisine.

With its stunning mountains, lush forests and Turkish-speaking population, Centar Zupa stands out as one of North Macedonia's most unique and distinctive destinations.

Speaking to state-run Anadolu Agency, Centar Zupa Mayor Ariyan İbrahim shed light on the potential benefits of tourism for the region, while also addressing the municipality’s current infrastructural challenges and the ongoing migration issue.

According to the latest data, the population of Centar Zupa is steadily declining, with İbrahim noting that it was once around 10,000. He explained that while migration from the municipality used to be primarily toward Türkiye, more recently there has been a shift toward European countries, particularly Italy.

The municipality has launched a significant project to tackle this migratory issue yet some problems with infrastructure stand in the way. One of the most significant challenges the municipality faces is the issue surrounding a memorial house dedicated to Ali Rıza Efendi, the father of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

"The road to the museum is narrow and quite challenging. Tourists have trouble getting there. Since this initiative is of vital importance to us, we seize every opportunity to raise this issue with officials in both North Macedonia and Türkiye,” İbrahim noted, adding that he discussed the matter with North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and Turkish Ambassador to Skopje Fatih Ulusoy.

İbrahim expressed hope for a swift resolution to the issue, highlighting that once addressed, visitors would be able to fully enjoy the area's rich historical and natural attractions.

He also underlined the importance of hosting especially Turkish tourists in the town, saying, “The arrival of Turkish visitors has great significance for municipality's predominantly Turkish populace.”

Deniz Hasan, the manager of the memorial house of Ali Rıza Efendi, noted that they have been hosting around 2,000 tourists annually since 2014.

Hasan emphasized his optimism for a surge in interest in the region, noting that Turkish-speaking guides work meticulously to promote both the region and the memorial house.

In order to accommodate tourists, Hasan noted that they also launched a bungalow project close to the memorial house, emphasizing that the construction is proceeding swiftly.

In addition to regional souvenirs, the memorial house showcases wax sculptures of several notable figures, including Atatürk, his father, his grandfather Kızıl Hafız Ahmet Efendi, and his grandmother Ayşe Hanım.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() South Koreas President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

    South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

  2. Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

    Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

  3. Scientists extract cancer-fighting particles from rare earth minerals

    Scientists extract cancer-fighting particles from rare earth minerals

  4. Historic letter chronicles sinking of Ottoman battleship during Gallipoli campaign

    Historic letter chronicles sinking of Ottoman battleship during Gallipoli campaign

  5. A Far Easterner with three tables in Tarlabaşı

    A Far Easterner with three tables in Tarlabaşı
Recommended
Ministry takes action to reduce melatonin consumption

Ministry takes action to reduce melatonin consumption
Safranbolu marks three decades as UNESCO World Heritage gem

Safranbolu marks three decades as UNESCO World Heritage gem
Fees for burial plots in Istanbul see significant hike

Fees for burial plots in Istanbul see significant hike
Türkiye says its embassy in Damascus to open on Saturday

Türkiye says its embassy in Damascus to open on Saturday
Türkiye on eve of new era, Erdoğan says after Assads fall

Türkiye on eve of new era, Erdoğan says after Assad's fall
Authorities accelerate tax audits on life coaches

Authorities accelerate tax audits on life coaches
Türkiye, US to work together on Syria despite differences

Türkiye, US to work together on Syria despite differences
WORLD South Koreas President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korean lawmakers on Saturday impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid, with the opposition declaring a "victory of the people".
ECONOMY Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025

Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025

Ankara aims to start trial production at Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿