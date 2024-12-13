Expert warns parliament of rising cyberbullying of children

Expert warns parliament of rising cyberbullying of children

ISTANBUL
Expert warns parliament of rising cyberbullying of children

In a presentation to a parliamentary commission, an academic highlighted the concerning rise in cyberbullying of children, emphasizing the potential for artificial intelligence to exacerbate the issue further.

"Currently, the use of artificial intelligence in child sexual abuse stands as one of the most urgent and glaring digital challenges. We are at the starting point, which means there are still many areas that need to be addressed," Professor Dr. Murat Okçu from Süleyman Demirel University remarked in his presentation, which addressed issues of child abuse, addiction, online dangers and control mechanisms on digital platforms.

Okçu stated that global organizations have warned generative artificial intelligence is worsening the problem of child sexual abuse, making it increasingly difficult to address this growing issue.

He further warned that one example of how generative AI is creating entirely new ways to extort money from children and their families is through synthetic speech models that mimic the voices of children's relatives.

Okçu expanded on the global reach of the issue, highlighting the troubling increase in reports to a child abuse hotline in the U.S. “In 2023, this organization received 36.2 million reports of online sexual harassment of children, marking a 12 percent rise over the previous year,” he noted.

Underlining the need to impose regulations and limitations in order to combat this expanding issue, Okçu said, "We cannot grant unrestricted freedom to anyone under the age of 18, just as we cannot to those over it. Setting boundaries is essential — not to outright forbid, but to establish clear rules in this regard."

According to the WeProtect Global Alliance, approximately 300 million children experience online sexual abuse each year. As a result, sexual abuse, exploitation, harassment, and online seduction — where individuals misrepresent themselves, either by creating false identities, downplaying their true selves, or altering their appearance — require stringent control.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() South Koreas President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

    South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

  2. Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

    Selena Gomez announces engagement to Benny Blanco

  3. Scientists extract cancer-fighting particles from rare earth minerals

    Scientists extract cancer-fighting particles from rare earth minerals

  4. Historic letter chronicles sinking of Ottoman battleship during Gallipoli campaign

    Historic letter chronicles sinking of Ottoman battleship during Gallipoli campaign

  5. A Far Easterner with three tables in Tarlabaşı

    A Far Easterner with three tables in Tarlabaşı
Recommended
Ministry takes action to reduce melatonin consumption

Ministry takes action to reduce melatonin consumption
Safranbolu marks three decades as UNESCO World Heritage gem

Safranbolu marks three decades as UNESCO World Heritage gem
Fees for burial plots in Istanbul see significant hike

Fees for burial plots in Istanbul see significant hike
Türkiye says its embassy in Damascus to open on Saturday

Türkiye says its embassy in Damascus to open on Saturday
Türkiye on eve of new era, Erdoğan says after Assads fall

Türkiye on eve of new era, Erdoğan says after Assad's fall
Authorities accelerate tax audits on life coaches

Authorities accelerate tax audits on life coaches
Türkiye, US to work together on Syria despite differences

Türkiye, US to work together on Syria despite differences
WORLD South Koreas President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korea's President Yoon impeached over martial law bid

South Korean lawmakers on Saturday impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law bid, with the opposition declaring a "victory of the people".
ECONOMY Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025

Trial production at Akkuyu nuclear plant to start in 2025

Ankara aims to start trial production at Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿