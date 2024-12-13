Türkiye on eve of new era, Erdoğan says after Assad's fall

SAKARYA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said Türkiye is on the brink of a transformative period following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria.

"We are on the eve of a new era amid ruptures in our region and the world," Erdoğan said on Dec. 13 at an event in Sakarya organized by his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

His remarks came as opposition forces in Syria celebrated a significant offensive that toppled the regime. The president framed the development as a vindication of his government’s policies.

"While we are trying to solve current problems, we have to show a will to evaluate new opportunities," he said. "Our nation has shown that it has this will by standing by us in every struggle we have entered for 22 years."

Erdoğan also defended his administration's policy of hosting millions of Syrian refugees, rebuking opposition parties for their criticism.

"If they are muhajirun [emigrants], this nation is the ansar [helper]. We will never expel the muhajirun from this country. We will always support them," he said, referencing the Islamic principles. "Thank God, what we said happened. They are returning with sacks and suitcases. Those who were patient achieved victory.”

Since Assad’s removal, Turkish authorities reported a surge in Syrian nationals crossing back into their homeland. Officials said crossings at key gates had doubled in recent days.

Erdoğan criticized detractors questioning Türkiye's involvement in Syria, asserting the intervention was justified and pivotal.

"Some say, ‘What is Türkiye doing in Syria?’... Now do you see why we are in Syria?" he said. "What happened now, where is the leader of Syria?"

The president accused opposition parties of lacking empathy and vision. "Their concern is not to defend any cause... May God protect our country from falling into their hands,” Erdoğan said.

"While fulfilling the requirements of our brotherly law, we had to confront many pressures, accusations, provocations and instigations from inside and outside. But we never backed down."