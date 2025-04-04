Türkiye to enhance economic ties with EU: Finance minister

BRUSSELS

Türkiye and the EU developed a consensus on enhancing economic relations and increasing cooperation in all areas, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

The EU and Türkiye held the first High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) meeting in six years in Brussels on April 3.

The meeting was chaired by Şimşek, EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis and EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos.

"We held the Türkiye-European Union High-Level Economic Dialogue meeting today in Brussels, after a six-year hiatus, in a very constructive atmosphere," Şimşek said on X.

"In the productive meetings with our EU counterparts, a consensus emerged on enhancing economic relations and increasing cooperation in all areas," he added.

Issues such as the modernization of the customs union and visa facilitation were also discussed between the two sides.

"The deepening of relations with Europe-based international financial institutions was evaluated," Şimşek noted.

"The HLED represents a mutual commitment to strengthening the EU-Türkiye economic and financial relations," said a joint statement issued following the meeting.

The statement emphasized that the meeting was a crucial step toward strengthening relations between Türkiye and the EU.

The meeting was also attended by the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Council of Europe Development Bank, whereby all the parties stressed the importance of the work undertaken by the International Financial Institutions (IFIs) to increase competitiveness, economic sustainability and cohesion.

The opportunities for further development of Türkiye-EU economic, financial and investment relations were also discussed in the HLED meeting, the statement noted, with a particular emphasis on strengthening competitiveness and facilitating SMEs' access to long-term financing.

The two sides also decided to hold the next High-Level Economic Dialogue meeting in Türkiye.