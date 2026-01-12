Auto industry gears up with new models, investment plans

Türkiye’s auto sector is bracing for a dynamic year in 2026, with major manufacturers preparing to launch new models and Chinese brands weighing investment decisions that could reshape the market.

While another sales record is not anticipated following last year’s historic performance, industry insiders expect significant activity across production and investment fronts.

Türkiye’s car and light commercial vehicle market climbed to an all-time high in 2025, rising 10.49 percent from a year earlier to 1.37 million units.

Although final production figures for 2025 have yet to be released, the industry closed the year with $41.5 billion in exports. This year, momentum is expected to come from fresh model rollouts and developments in Chinese investment plans.

Renault, Hyundai and Tofaş are finalizing preparations to begin production of new vehicles, while BYD’s long-delayed factory project in the western province of Manisa is expected to see movement. Market watchers are also keen to see whether MG, Chery, or Dongfeng will advance their investment intentions in Türkiye.

Renault has already begun pre-production of the new-generation Clio at its Oyak Renault facilities, with sales set to start in February. The company will also launch production of its Boreal SUV later this year, marking a significant expansion of its lineup.

Tofaş, meanwhile, is reviving Doblo production in the third quarter, targeting the domestic market primarily after losing ground in recent years. The model will be built in light commercial and passenger “Combi” versions for Fiat, Opel, Citroen and Peugeot under Stellantis’s K01 program.

Hyundai’s İzmit plant is preparing for the introduction of the Ioniq 3, a fully new electric model currently in testing, with production scheduled for the second half of the year.

On the investment side, BYD’s planned facility in Manisa remains under scrutiny, with expectations of progress in 2026 despite criticism over delays. SAIC-owned MG and Chery, which already hold strong positions in the Turkish market, may also move forward with previously signaled investment plans. Dongfeng, which recently announced interest in producing vehicles in Türkiye, has joined the list of brands to watch.

With new models hitting production lines and Chinese manufacturers weighing their next steps, 2026 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Türkiye’s automotive industry.