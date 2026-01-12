EU confirms Mercosur trade deal to be signed Jan 17

EU confirms Mercosur trade deal to be signed Jan 17

BRUSSELS
EU confirms Mercosur trade deal to be signed Jan 17

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen will sign the Mercosur trade deal in Paraguay on Jan. 17, Brussels has said.

The EU gave a long-delayed go-ahead on Jan. 9 to the huge trade pact with the South American bloc, overriding opposition led by key power France.

More than 25 years in the making, supporters see the deal as crucial to boost exports, support the continent's ailing economy and foster diplomatic ties at a time of global uncertainty.

But the agreement has drawn protests from farmers who fear being undercut by an influx of cheap beef and other products from South America.

Argentina's Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno had already announced that the deal would be signed next Saturday.

Paraguay is the country currently holding the rotating presidency of Mercosur.

While the accord has been welcomed by business groups, European farmers have bitterly criticised it.

Farmers ifear it will result in an influx of an extra 99,000 tonnes of cheap beef from South America, disrupting European agriculture.

Major Mercosur exports to the EU include agricultural products and minerals, while the EU would export machinery, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals with lowered tariffs applied.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says help on its way

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

    Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

  2. Prosecutor wounds judge in Istanbul courthouse shooting

    Prosecutor wounds judge in Istanbul courthouse shooting

  3. At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN

    At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN

  4. Russian intel labels Istanbul-based patriarch as ‘devil’

    Russian intel labels Istanbul-based patriarch as ‘devil’

  5. CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage

    CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage
Recommended
Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year

Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year
Annual growth in retail sales slows to 14 percent in November

Annual growth in retail sales slows to 14 percent in November
Türkiye posts $3.99 billion current account deficit in November

Türkiye posts $3.99 billion current account deficit in November
China says will safeguard interests after Trump tariff threat over Iran

China says will 'safeguard' interests after Trump tariff threat over Iran
Piaggio plans sharp output increase under Baykars ownership

Piaggio plans sharp output increase under Baykar's ownership
Cruise passenger numbers reach 12-year high in 2025

Cruise passenger numbers reach 12-year high in 2025
Apple chooses Googles Gemini AI to power Siri

Apple chooses Google's Gemini AI to power Siri
WORLD Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says help on its way

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he’s canceled talks with Iranian officials amid a protest crackdown, telling Iranian citizens “help is on its way.”
ECONOMY Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year

Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year

Domestic investors’ equity holdings grew 32.1 percent year-on-year to 4.76 trillion Turkish Liras ($110 billion) last year, according to the “Financial Market Summary Data 2025” compiled by the Turkish Capital Markets Association (TSPB) from the Central Bank and the Central Securities Depository (MKK).  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿