EU confirms Mercosur trade deal to be signed Jan 17

BRUSSELS

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen will sign the Mercosur trade deal in Paraguay on Jan. 17, Brussels has said.

The EU gave a long-delayed go-ahead on Jan. 9 to the huge trade pact with the South American bloc, overriding opposition led by key power France.

More than 25 years in the making, supporters see the deal as crucial to boost exports, support the continent's ailing economy and foster diplomatic ties at a time of global uncertainty.

But the agreement has drawn protests from farmers who fear being undercut by an influx of cheap beef and other products from South America.

Argentina's Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno had already announced that the deal would be signed next Saturday.

Paraguay is the country currently holding the rotating presidency of Mercosur.

While the accord has been welcomed by business groups, European farmers have bitterly criticised it.

Farmers ifear it will result in an influx of an extra 99,000 tonnes of cheap beef from South America, disrupting European agriculture.

Major Mercosur exports to the EU include agricultural products and minerals, while the EU would export machinery, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals with lowered tariffs applied.