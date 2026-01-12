Türkiye delivers strongest wind energy performance in 15 Years

Türkiye delivers strongest wind energy performance in 15 Years

ABU DHABI
Türkiye delivers strongest wind energy performance in 15 Years

Türkiye marked a milestone in renewable energy last year, recording its strongest wind power performance in over a decade and a half, according to İbrahim Erden, president of the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TÜREB).

The country added nearly 2,000 megawatts of new capacity in 2025, pushing installed electrical capacity beyond 14,700 megawatts and mechanical capacity past 15,000 megawatts, he said.

Speaking during the 16th General Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Erden described 2025 as a year of preparation, with permitting processes and groundwork for new projects paving the way for rapid expansion.

He emphasized that 2026 is expected to be a turning point, with new wind farms entering operation, the first storage-integrated facilities coming online and tangible progress in industrial applications.

Erden highlighted the government’s efforts to provide long-awaited predictability in the renewable energy sector.

He pointed to Türkiye’s 2035 energy targets as a critical step toward the country’s broader 2053 vision, adding that more concrete measures are anticipated in the coming years.

Renewable energy, alongside nuclear power, will remain central to this transformation, according to Erden.

Institutions such as the Energy Ministry and the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) play a vital role in ensuring progress, he said, underscoring that national energy strategies and plans — particularly those supporting storage-backed renewable projects — have created a comprehensive portfolio.

This approach, Erden added, enhances predictability and provides a reassuring foundation for investors.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says help on its way

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

    Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

  2. Prosecutor wounds judge in Istanbul courthouse shooting

    Prosecutor wounds judge in Istanbul courthouse shooting

  3. At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN

    At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN

  4. Russian intel labels Istanbul-based patriarch as ‘devil’

    Russian intel labels Istanbul-based patriarch as ‘devil’

  5. CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage

    CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage
Recommended
Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year

Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year
Annual growth in retail sales slows to 14 percent in November

Annual growth in retail sales slows to 14 percent in November
Türkiye posts $3.99 billion current account deficit in November

Türkiye posts $3.99 billion current account deficit in November
China says will safeguard interests after Trump tariff threat over Iran

China says will 'safeguard' interests after Trump tariff threat over Iran
Piaggio plans sharp output increase under Baykars ownership

Piaggio plans sharp output increase under Baykar's ownership
Cruise passenger numbers reach 12-year high in 2025

Cruise passenger numbers reach 12-year high in 2025
Apple chooses Googles Gemini AI to power Siri

Apple chooses Google's Gemini AI to power Siri
WORLD Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says help on its way

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he’s canceled talks with Iranian officials amid a protest crackdown, telling Iranian citizens “help is on its way.”
ECONOMY Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year

Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year

Domestic investors’ equity holdings grew 32.1 percent year-on-year to 4.76 trillion Turkish Liras ($110 billion) last year, according to the “Financial Market Summary Data 2025” compiled by the Turkish Capital Markets Association (TSPB) from the Central Bank and the Central Securities Depository (MKK).  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿