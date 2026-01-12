Türkiye delivers strongest wind energy performance in 15 Years

ABU DHABI

Türkiye marked a milestone in renewable energy last year, recording its strongest wind power performance in over a decade and a half, according to İbrahim Erden, president of the Turkish Wind Energy Association (TÜREB).

The country added nearly 2,000 megawatts of new capacity in 2025, pushing installed electrical capacity beyond 14,700 megawatts and mechanical capacity past 15,000 megawatts, he said.

Speaking during the 16th General Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Erden described 2025 as a year of preparation, with permitting processes and groundwork for new projects paving the way for rapid expansion.

He emphasized that 2026 is expected to be a turning point, with new wind farms entering operation, the first storage-integrated facilities coming online and tangible progress in industrial applications.

Erden highlighted the government’s efforts to provide long-awaited predictability in the renewable energy sector.

He pointed to Türkiye’s 2035 energy targets as a critical step toward the country’s broader 2053 vision, adding that more concrete measures are anticipated in the coming years.

Renewable energy, alongside nuclear power, will remain central to this transformation, according to Erden.

Institutions such as the Energy Ministry and the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) play a vital role in ensuring progress, he said, underscoring that national energy strategies and plans — particularly those supporting storage-backed renewable projects — have created a comprehensive portfolio.

This approach, Erden added, enhances predictability and provides a reassuring foundation for investors.