Şimşek to hold investor meetings in London and New York

Şimşek to hold investor meetings in London and New York

ANKARA
Şimşek to hold investor meetings in London and New York

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has launched a high-profile investor program spanning London and New York, aimed at engaging the world’s leading institutional investment firms.

According to ministry sources, Şimşek began the tour in London, where he is expected to attend eight to ten meetings daily during the first three days of the week.

Şimşek is accompanied on the trip by Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan.

His schedule includes participation in the Türkiye Investment Conference, followed by one-on-one discussions with senior executives, chief economists and analysts from global investment companies. The strong interest shown in last year’s London conference, which returned after a long hiatus, was a key factor in adding a New York leg to this year’s program.

In London, Şimşek is also set to meet representatives of international credit rating agencies.

On Jan. 15, he will continue his program in New York, holding both large-scale investor meetings and more targeted, small-group discussions.

The agenda for these meetings is expected to cover assessments of 2025, priorities for 2026, Türkiye’s structural reform program and the investment opportunities the country offers.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says help on its way

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

    Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

  2. Prosecutor wounds judge in Istanbul courthouse shooting

    Prosecutor wounds judge in Istanbul courthouse shooting

  3. At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN

    At least 100 children killed in Gaza since ceasefire: UN

  4. Russian intel labels Istanbul-based patriarch as ‘devil’

    Russian intel labels Istanbul-based patriarch as ‘devil’

  5. CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage

    CHP to push for pension hike to match minimum wage
Recommended
Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year

Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year
Annual growth in retail sales slows to 14 percent in November

Annual growth in retail sales slows to 14 percent in November
Türkiye posts $3.99 billion current account deficit in November

Türkiye posts $3.99 billion current account deficit in November
China says will safeguard interests after Trump tariff threat over Iran

China says will 'safeguard' interests after Trump tariff threat over Iran
Piaggio plans sharp output increase under Baykars ownership

Piaggio plans sharp output increase under Baykar's ownership
Cruise passenger numbers reach 12-year high in 2025

Cruise passenger numbers reach 12-year high in 2025
Apple chooses Googles Gemini AI to power Siri

Apple chooses Google's Gemini AI to power Siri
WORLD Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says help on its way

Trump urges Iranians to keep protesting, says 'help' on its way

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he’s canceled talks with Iranian officials amid a protest crackdown, telling Iranian citizens “help is on its way.”
ECONOMY Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year

Equity holdings of Turkish investors rise 32 pct last year

Domestic investors’ equity holdings grew 32.1 percent year-on-year to 4.76 trillion Turkish Liras ($110 billion) last year, according to the “Financial Market Summary Data 2025” compiled by the Turkish Capital Markets Association (TSPB) from the Central Bank and the Central Securities Depository (MKK).  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿