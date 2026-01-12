Şimşek to hold investor meetings in London and New York

ANKARA

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has launched a high-profile investor program spanning London and New York, aimed at engaging the world’s leading institutional investment firms.

According to ministry sources, Şimşek began the tour in London, where he is expected to attend eight to ten meetings daily during the first three days of the week.

Şimşek is accompanied on the trip by Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan.

His schedule includes participation in the Türkiye Investment Conference, followed by one-on-one discussions with senior executives, chief economists and analysts from global investment companies. The strong interest shown in last year’s London conference, which returned after a long hiatus, was a key factor in adding a New York leg to this year’s program.

In London, Şimşek is also set to meet representatives of international credit rating agencies.

On Jan. 15, he will continue his program in New York, holding both large-scale investor meetings and more targeted, small-group discussions.

The agenda for these meetings is expected to cover assessments of 2025, priorities for 2026, Türkiye’s structural reform program and the investment opportunities the country offers.