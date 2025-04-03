Gov’t mulls tiered pricing system for gas bills

ANKARA

The government is preparing to implement a tiered pricing system for natural gas bills, increasing costs for households that exceed a certain consumption threshold, reports have said.

The new model will set province-specific consumption limits based on average usage data. Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar had previously hinted at the change.

Ali Rıza Öner, head of the Waste Management and Waste-to-Energy Producers Association (TAYED), told daily Milliyet the highest average annual natural gas consumption is in Hakkari, at around 1,400 cubic meters per household, followed by Erzurum with 1,350 cubic meters.

In contrast, Adana and Osmaniye record the lowest averages at 520 and 530 cubic meters, respectively. Consumption in Türkiye’s major cities varies, with households in Istanbul using an average of 869 cubic meters per year, Ankara at 1,067 cubic meters and İzmir at 736 cubic meters.

The model follows a similar system introduced for electricity bills earlier this year. Öner also called for a similar province-based pricing approach for electricity, arguing that climatic differences lead to disparities in energy access.

“In hot regions like Adana, Antalya and Mersin, air conditioning is a necessity in summer, whereas in Central Anatolia or Marmara, this is not the case,” he said, describing the current system as unfair.

Officials expect the natural gas regulation to be implemented toward the end of the year.