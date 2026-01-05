Indictment reveals how Istanbul-based armed gang recruited vulnerable youths

ISTANBUL
An indictment prepared by the Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has revealed how the armed criminal organization known as the “Casperlar” systematically recruited vulnerable youths, particularly those aged between 15 and 25, with family problems and a desire for social status.

The 838-page indictment was filed against 223 suspects, 145 of whom are currently under arrest, as part of an investigation into the group’s activities.

Led by İsmail Atız, known by the alias “Hamus,” the organization was found to have carried out 116 criminal acts, including seven murders, across five provinces and 24 districts, primarily in Istanbul.

Prosecutors said the group targeted shopping mall operators, jewelers and small business owners, using extortion, armed robbery, intimidation and violence to establish control.

The indictment notes that economic hardship and the search for recognition make at-risk youths easier to recruit, especially those affected by parental divorce or separation.

A cooperating defendant, Ömer Acar, stated that a figure known as “Dayı” instructed him to “find lost youths” for the organization.

The indictment lists 154 victims and seeks a prison sentence on charges ranging from forming an armed criminal organization to murder.

Maduro pleads not guilty in US court
