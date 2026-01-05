Fidan will attend Ukraine peace talks in Paris

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend a high-level meeting in Paris on Jan. 6 with leaders from Ukraine, France and other prominent European powers amid ongoing efforts to seal an agreement between Moscow and Kiev to end the 4-year-old war, Turkish diplomatic sources have informed.

The meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris will be hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as leaders from around a dozen countries, including Türkiye, set to attend.

Fidan will represent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the meeting, which will focus on a general review of the latest developments regarding ending the war as well as security guarantees to be pledged to Ukraine as part of a comprehensive deal.

A 20-article peace plan mostly written by the United States has recently been introduced with both warring sides trying to amend it to their advantage. It is not yet clear whether Ukraine and Russia will approve the drafted plan.

During the meeting in Paris, Fidan will reiterate Türkiye’s continued stance for a peaceful resolution to the problem through diplomatic means in the context of a vision created by Erdoğan, the sources stressed.

He is expected to recall that Istanbul hosted three rounds of negotiations between the two sides, which produced results in the humanitarian domain, including the exchange of prisoners.

Fidan will also repeat that Türkiye stands ready to host direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in the coming period.

On the security dimension, Fidan will underline that Türkiye sees maintaining stability in the Black Sea as a priority and recall that it has conveyed its messages to the warring parties on this matter.

Türkiye had urged both Russia and Ukraine to avoid acts that would spread the conflict to the Black Sea and threaten maritime security after Kiev attacked two commercial ships in the Turkish exclusive economic zone and Russia hit a Turkish vessel in a Ukrainian port.

The Coalition of the Willing was set in March 2025 at a meeting in London, where Fidan represented Türkiye. Erdoğan attended two online meetings of the Coalition of the Willing in 2025, while Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz attended six of these kinds of meetings in the past year.