Türkiye moves to boost inspections, treatment access to curb addiction

ANKARA
Türkiye has launched a nationwide initiative to combat addiction by streamlining access to treatment, tightening inspections and identifying abandoned buildings often linked to illicit activities, as part of a broader public health and security drive for 2026.

First lady Emine Erdoğan recently announced that 2026 would be designated the “Year of Independence,” framing the effort as a comprehensive campaign against all forms of addiction — from tobacco and alcohol to drugs, gambling and digital dependence.

According to data shared by the Turkish Green Crescent, addictions cost Türkiye an estimated $78 billion annually.

Tobacco accounts for roughly $24 billion of that total, alcohol $9 billion, drugs $5 billion and gambling nearly $40 billion.

Officials have raised particular concern about the rapid and largely unregulated spread of online gambling.

The campaign involves multiple ministries and institutions.

As part of the initiative, the Interior Ministry ordered all 81 provinces to identify abandoned or derelict buildings, which are frequently associated with drug use and other illegal activities.

Authorities also intensified inspections around schools — including cafes, internet halls, parks and small shops.

At the same time, the Health Ministry is expanding addiction treatment and rehabilitation services to make them more accessible nationwide.

Plans include increasing the number and capacity of addiction counseling, detoxification and rehabilitation centers, as well as smoking cessation clinics.

Authorities also aim to better map addiction risks across regions and demographics and to raise public awareness of available support mechanisms.

Education and prevention form another pillar of the strategy.

In coordination with the Family and Social Services Ministry and the Education Ministry, teachers, students and parents will receive training on substance abuse, gambling, digital gaming and other behavioral addictions.

Official data underscore the urgency.

According to the government’s addiction prevention guide, people aged 15 to 24 are the most at-risk group for initiating drug use.

The Interior Ministry’s drug report recorded 427 direct drug-related deaths in 2024, with most fatalities occurring among people under 30.

