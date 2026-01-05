Türkiye and Azerbaijan seal 33 bcm gas supply seal

ISTANBUL

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced that a new natural gas supply agreement has been signed with Azerbaijan, covering a total of 33 billion cubic meters.

Speaking on Jan. 4 to private broadcaster Kanal 7, Bayraktar explained that the deal was finalized two days earlier and will begin in 2029, lasting for 15 years.

He detailed that the gas will be sourced from Azerbaijan’s Absheron field, with an annual supply of 2.25 billion cubic meters, amounting to 33 billion cubic meters over the contract period.

“We concluded the final negotiations last Friday [Jan. 2], and the signatures will be completed very soon. Production from the Absheron field will reach 2.25 billion cubic meters annually, and we will import this volume until the 2040s,” said the minister.

“We secured affordable gas and ensured long-term supply for our country. This gas will be delivered via pipeline from Azerbaijan across the Caspian Sea,” Bayraktar added.

The minister also highlighted Türkiye’s nuclear energy ambitions, noting that the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is expected to produce its first electricity this year.

Negotiations for nuclear projects in Sinop and Thrace are ongoing, with 2026 identified as a decisive year for determining the technology and international partners involved, according to the minister.

Addressing questions about potential changes in energy prices, Bayraktar stated that adjustments would be evaluated in line with inflation and global developments.

He emphasized that the government’s goal is to regulate prices once annually, proportionate to inflation, adding: “We will set prices by considering inflation and the developments around the world.”