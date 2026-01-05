Türkiye and Azerbaijan seal 33 bcm gas supply seal

Türkiye and Azerbaijan seal 33 bcm gas supply seal

ISTANBUL
Türkiye and Azerbaijan seal 33 bcm gas supply seal

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced that a new natural gas supply agreement has been signed with Azerbaijan, covering a total of 33 billion cubic meters.

Speaking on Jan. 4 to private broadcaster Kanal 7, Bayraktar explained that the deal was finalized two days earlier and will begin in 2029, lasting for 15 years.

He detailed that the gas will be sourced from Azerbaijan’s Absheron field, with an annual supply of 2.25 billion cubic meters, amounting to 33 billion cubic meters over the contract period.

“We concluded the final negotiations last Friday [Jan. 2], and the signatures will be completed very soon. Production from the Absheron field will reach 2.25 billion cubic meters annually, and we will import this volume until the 2040s,” said the minister.

“We secured affordable gas and ensured long-term supply for our country. This gas will be delivered via pipeline from Azerbaijan across the Caspian Sea,” Bayraktar added.

The minister also highlighted Türkiye’s nuclear energy ambitions, noting that the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant is expected to produce its first electricity this year.

Negotiations for nuclear projects in Sinop and Thrace are ongoing, with 2026 identified as a decisive year for determining the technology and international partners involved, according to the minister.

Addressing questions about potential changes in energy prices, Bayraktar stated that adjustments would be evaluated in line with inflation and global developments.

He emphasized that the government’s goal is to regulate prices once annually, proportionate to inflation, adding: “We will set prices by considering inflation and the developments around the world.”

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Maduro pleads not guilty in US court

Maduro pleads not guilty in US court
LATEST NEWS

  1. Maduro pleads not guilty in US court

    Maduro pleads not guilty in US court

  2. Erdoğan says Türkiye raised concerns over Venezuela in phone call with Trump

    Erdoğan says Türkiye raised concerns over Venezuela in phone call with Trump

  3. Europeans must ensure their own security, Fidan says

    Europeans must ensure their own security, Fidan says

  4. Türkiye detains 23 more in drug probe, including actor from hit TV series

    Türkiye detains 23 more in drug probe, including actor from hit TV series

  5. Deadly mine landslide case set for key hearing

    Deadly mine landslide case set for key hearing
Recommended
Turkish industry achieves record $195 billion in exports in 2025

Turkish industry achieves record $195 billion in exports in 2025
Geographical indications struggle to deliver economic gains

Geographical indications struggle to deliver economic gains
Energy efficiency investments reach $3.5 billion: Association

Energy efficiency investments reach $3.5 billion: Association
Gold prices rise, oil volatile amid geopolitical tensions

Gold prices rise, oil volatile amid geopolitical tensions
Türkiye’s annual inflation rate drops to 30.89 percent in December

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate drops to 30.89 percent in December
US plan to seize Venezuelas oil industry faces major hurdles

US plan to seize Venezuela's oil industry faces major hurdles
WORLD Maduro pleads not guilty in US court

Maduro pleads not guilty in US court

Deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro declared himself “innocent” and a “decent man” as he pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges in a U.S. courtroom on Monday.
ECONOMY Türkiye and Azerbaijan seal 33 bcm gas supply seal

Türkiye and Azerbaijan seal 33 bcm gas supply seal

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced that a new natural gas supply agreement has been signed with Azerbaijan, covering a total of 33 billion cubic meters.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿