Geographical indications struggle to deliver economic gains

Geographical indications struggle to deliver economic gains

ISTANBUL
Geographical indications struggle to deliver economic gains

Türkiye boasts a remarkable wealth of geographically indicated products, with 1,806 items registered and another 862 awaiting approval.

Globally, more than 10,000 products carry such certification, while Europe alone accounts for around 3,500. Despite this strong foundation, experts argue that Türkiye has yet to fully harness the economic potential of its geographically indicated goods, both in domestic markets and exports.

Recent years have seen a surge in EU registrations, with Türkiye’s EU-certified products rising from 28 to 44 by late 2025. The government’s 2026 program aims to increase this number to 60. Yet, specialists caution that growing registrations do not automatically translate into higher economic value. Weaknesses in promotion, oversight and marketing continue to limit the impact of these products on local economies.

Among Türkiye’s most notable geographically indicated goods are Gaziantep baklava, Ezine cheese, Malatya apricots, Gemlik olives, Taşköprü garlic and Manisa’s mesir paste.

According to the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office, food categories dominate registrations: 28.1 percent are soups and meals, 20.6 percent fruits and vegetables and 20.2 percent bakery and pastry products. Experts stress that beyond certification, effective branding and international marketing strategies are essential to unlock their full potential.

Professor Yavuz Tekelioğlu, head of the Geographical Indications Research Network, argues that current registrations fail to generate sufficient added value. He calls for stronger governance, legal frameworks and the establishment of a dedicated Geographical Indications Institute to oversee certification, marketing and R&D.

 

Geographical indications,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Maduro pleads not guilty in US court

Maduro pleads not guilty in US court
LATEST NEWS

  1. Maduro pleads not guilty in US court

    Maduro pleads not guilty in US court

  2. Erdoğan says Türkiye raised concerns over Venezuela in phone call with Trump

    Erdoğan says Türkiye raised concerns over Venezuela in phone call with Trump

  3. Europeans must ensure their own security, Fidan says

    Europeans must ensure their own security, Fidan says

  4. Türkiye detains 23 more in drug probe, including actor from hit TV series

    Türkiye detains 23 more in drug probe, including actor from hit TV series

  5. Deadly mine landslide case set for key hearing

    Deadly mine landslide case set for key hearing
Recommended
Türkiye and Azerbaijan seal 33 bcm gas supply seal

Türkiye and Azerbaijan seal 33 bcm gas supply seal
Turkish industry achieves record $195 billion in exports in 2025

Turkish industry achieves record $195 billion in exports in 2025
Energy efficiency investments reach $3.5 billion: Association

Energy efficiency investments reach $3.5 billion: Association
Gold prices rise, oil volatile amid geopolitical tensions

Gold prices rise, oil volatile amid geopolitical tensions
Türkiye’s annual inflation rate drops to 30.89 percent in December

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate drops to 30.89 percent in December
US plan to seize Venezuelas oil industry faces major hurdles

US plan to seize Venezuela's oil industry faces major hurdles
WORLD Maduro pleads not guilty in US court

Maduro pleads not guilty in US court

Deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro declared himself “innocent” and a “decent man” as he pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges in a U.S. courtroom on Monday.
ECONOMY Türkiye and Azerbaijan seal 33 bcm gas supply seal

Türkiye and Azerbaijan seal 33 bcm gas supply seal

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced that a new natural gas supply agreement has been signed with Azerbaijan, covering a total of 33 billion cubic meters.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿