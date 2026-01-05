Geographical indications struggle to deliver economic gains

ISTANBUL

Türkiye boasts a remarkable wealth of geographically indicated products, with 1,806 items registered and another 862 awaiting approval.

Globally, more than 10,000 products carry such certification, while Europe alone accounts for around 3,500. Despite this strong foundation, experts argue that Türkiye has yet to fully harness the economic potential of its geographically indicated goods, both in domestic markets and exports.

Recent years have seen a surge in EU registrations, with Türkiye’s EU-certified products rising from 28 to 44 by late 2025. The government’s 2026 program aims to increase this number to 60. Yet, specialists caution that growing registrations do not automatically translate into higher economic value. Weaknesses in promotion, oversight and marketing continue to limit the impact of these products on local economies.

Among Türkiye’s most notable geographically indicated goods are Gaziantep baklava, Ezine cheese, Malatya apricots, Gemlik olives, Taşköprü garlic and Manisa’s mesir paste.

According to the Turkish Patent and Trademark Office, food categories dominate registrations: 28.1 percent are soups and meals, 20.6 percent fruits and vegetables and 20.2 percent bakery and pastry products. Experts stress that beyond certification, effective branding and international marketing strategies are essential to unlock their full potential.

Professor Yavuz Tekelioğlu, head of the Geographical Indications Research Network, argues that current registrations fail to generate sufficient added value. He calls for stronger governance, legal frameworks and the establishment of a dedicated Geographical Indications Institute to oversee certification, marketing and R&D.