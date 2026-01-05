Türkiye marks 10 years of scientific presence in Antarctica

ISTANBUL
Türkiye is set to launch its 10th scientific expedition to Antarctica this month, marking a decade of continuous activity as the country seeks to strengthen its role in the continent's governance by ascending from observer status to a consultative position within the Antarctic Treaty System.

Türkiye’s Antarctic engagement began on Jan. 17, 2015.

The country’s 10th national expedition builds on nearly a decade of field research, growing scientific output and plans to establish a permanent research base on Horseshoe Island.

Türkiye’s program gained institutional momentum in 2017 with its first nationally coordinated Antarctic expedition, organized under Istanbul Technical University’s polar research center.

Since then, the country has completed nine national expeditions and has become one of a limited number of countries conducting uninterrupted scientific observations in Antarctica.

A key strategic step has been the effort to transform Türkiye’s seasonal camp on Horseshoe Island into a permanent research station.

Officials say the project is not only an infrastructure investment but also a critical requirement for gaining consultative status under the Antarctic Treaty, which would grant Türkiye a voice and vote in decision-making processes.

Once operational year-round, the planned base is expected to support continuous research in climate change, geology and marine sciences, providing long-term data from the continent.

During previous expeditions, Turkish research teams have contributed to international scientific literature across multiple fields.

Studies have examined atmospheric and oceanic links between Antarctica and the Arctic, contributing to global climate models.

Maduro pleads not guilty in US court
