Turkish industry achieves record $195 billion in exports in 2025

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s industrial sector posted its highest annual export performance ever in 2025, reaching $194.8 billion, up 6 percent from 2024, according to data from the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM).

Overall, the country’s exports rose by 4.5 percent year-on-year to $273.4 billion, with industry accounting for 82 percent of the total. This marked an increase from 81.3 percent in 2024, underscoring the sector’s growing dominance in the country’s trade.

Out of 15 industrial branches, six achieved record-breaking export figures last year. The automotive industry led with $41.5 billion, followed by electrical and electronics at $17.7 billion, jewelry at $7.9 billion, defense and aerospace at $10 billion, climate control systems at $7.4 billion and ship and yacht services at $2.2 billion.

Growth rates were particularly striking in defense and aerospace, which surged by 48.8 percent. Ship and yacht services rose by 17.4 percent, automotive exports climbed 11.6 percent, electrical and electronics increased 6.4 percent, jewelry advanced 5.8 percent and climate control systems grew 3.5 percent.

Key export destinations reflected the sector’s global reach. Automotive exports to Germany totaled $6.6 billion, climate control systems to Germany reached $772.8 million, electrical and electronics exports to the U.K. hit $1.7 billion, jewelry exports to the United Arab Emirates stood at $2.9 billion and ship and yacht services to Norway amounted to $399.9 million.