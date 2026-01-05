Türkiye 'closely' following developments in Yemen, Somalia: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye is "closely" following developments in both Yemen and Somalia, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday in a phone call with the Saudi crown prince, stressing the importance of stability of protecting both countries' territorial integrity.

During the call, Erdogan and Mohammed bin Salman discussed bilateral relations and regional and global issues, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdogan expressed Türkiye's readiness to contribute to efforts to bring together the parties that are at odds in Yemen.

He also said Ankara aims to enhance cooperation between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia by taking additional steps in the days to come.

Warning that the humanitarian situation in Gaza is getting worse with the onset of winter, Erdogan added that Türkiye continues to work for a lasting ceasefire and reconstruction in the war-battered enclave.