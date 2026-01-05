Erdoğan: Türkiye's return to F-35 program key to NATO security

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called for Türkiye’s reentry into the U.S.-led F-35 fighter jet program, framing the move as a vital step to cement ties with Washington and bolster NATO security.

In written comments provided to Bloomberg on Jan. 5, the Turkish president signaled his intent to leverage his rapport with U.S. President Donald Trump to resolve a nearly decade-long dispute triggered by Ankara's purchase of a Russian-made S-400 air defense system.

Erdoğan revealed he personally made the pitch to Trump during a White House meeting in September, describing the previous decision to expel Türkiye from the program as “unjust.”

“With Trump’s return to office, an opportunity has emerged to move Türkiye–U.S. relations onto a more reasonable and constructive footing,” Erdoğan said. “Türkiye’s receipt of the F-35 aircraft for which it has already paid, and its reintegration into the program, are important and necessary.”

The push for reconciliation comes as U.S. Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack suggested late last year that Ankara is moving closer to relinquishing the Russian S-400s. Barrack predicted the standoff could be resolved within four to six months.

While seeking the F-35s, Türkiye is also negotiating the purchase of F-16 Block 70 aircraft. Erdoğan noted that Ankara expects pricing and terms to be in line with the “spirit of the NATO alliance,” citing Türkiye's recent purchase of Eurofighter jets as a model for cooperation.

Throughout the war in Ukraine, Türkiye has maintained a delicate balancing act. While refusing to join Western sanctions against Moscow, Ankara has restricted Russian military vessels from entering the Black Sea via the Bosphorus and has supplied weaponry to Kiev.

“Türkiye stands as the sole actor able to speak directly with both Mr. Putin” and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Erdoğan said, positioning his country as a potential host for future peace talks or ceasefire monitoring. “Our door remains open to all.”

Beyond Europe, Erdoğan said Türkiye’s role as a primary power broker in the Middle East, particularly following the October ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. A vocal critic of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his conduct of the war in the Palestinian enclave, Erdoğan said a proposed International Stabilization Force in Gaza would struggle to achieve legitimacy without Türkiye's involvement.

“We are in the position of a key country for such a mission due to our deep historical ties with the Palestinian side, the security and diplomacy channels we have conducted with Israel in the past, and our regional influence as a NATO member country,” he said. “Our political will is clear; we stand ready to take on any responsibility for a lasting peace in Gaza."