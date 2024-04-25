Dawn ceremony held to remember Anzac soldiers in Çanakkale

ÇANAKKALE

The Gallipoli Peninsula along Türkiye’s Aegean coast on April 25 witnessed an annual dawn ceremony to pay homage to fallen Anzac soldiers in the land battles during World War I, which resulted in a landmark Turkish victory in 1915.

As part of the 109th anniversary of the Gallipoli campaign in the country’s northwest, thousands of visitors from Australia and New Zealand traversed from Çanakkale's city center to the historic peninsula during the nocturnal hours, continuing a long-rooted event to honor their ancestors.

Anzac is an abbreviation of the first letters of the words Australian and New Zealand Army Corps that fought at Çanakkale on behalf of the British army in 1915.

The Battle of Çanakkale took place in Çanakkale’s Gelibolu (Gallipoli) district in 1915 and marked a turnaround in favor of the Turks against the Allied forces.

April 25 is known as Anzac Day in Australia — a significant national holiday that honors the soldiers from Australia and New Zealand.

Participants in sleeping bags and blankets watched the documentary, film, interview and Anzac Day ceremonies on the giant screen set up in the ceremonial area while waiting for the dawn rites.

The event featured musical renditions by the military bands of New Zealand and Australia, alongside hymns. Commencing at 5:57 a.m., the wreath-laying ceremony was followed by speeches by Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, articulating the day's significance.

Turkish Infantry Staff Lieutenant Colonel Fatih Kurtgöz read a letter penned by modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk to the families of foreign soldiers who lost their lives in the campaign.

Following a moment of silence to honor the fallen soldiers, the national anthems of Türkiye, Australia and New Zealand resonated in the area. The ceremony at Anzac Cove concluded with a prayer conducted by a clergyman.

On the anniversary of the Çanakkale Land Battles on April 24, the country saw a large number of events, including a traditional tribute march honoring the 57th Regiment that played a pivotal role in the Turkish victory.

A cannon blast echoed at dawn in tribute to the fallen soldiers, with the regiment's final meal, wheat soup, distributed to the participants.

During the march, sound and smoke flares were fired “so that young people could better feel what their ancestors experienced during the wars,” said Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak, who participated in the event.

With some young people also enacting scenes from the battle, the 5-kilometer march ended at the Conkbayırı battlefield.

"Our young generation witnessed that atmosphere, experiencing the hardships of that struggle at the time. The aim is to convey the strength of these lands, giving the experience of the war struggle. As the ministry, we perpetually undertake this effort. Simultaneously, we transport our young people from across the nation here through Çanakkale excursions. Guides and historians narrate the epic struggle," Bak remarked.