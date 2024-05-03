Historic bath set to turn into gastronomy gallery

DIYARBAKIR

A historic bathhouse in the Sur district of the eastern province of Diyarbakır, known as Çardaklı Hamam, which was constructed between 1520 and 1540, is set to be transformed into a 'gastronomy gallery,' showcasing traditional foods following its restoration.

Cemil Koç, Director of Diyarbakır Monuments and Museums, stated that the aim is to adapt the hammam to modern needs and the surrounding urban environment by giving it a culinary function. Koç expressed, "Within the Sur district, written sources reveal the existence of 20 hammams. Of these, only seven continue to exist today. Among the most significant of these is the Çardaklı Hamam.

Regarding its design, Koç added, "The hammam has a star-shaped plan and fully reflects the entire Ottoman bath culture and architectural features. It includes architectural sections for cold, warm, temperate, hell and furnace areas. The Çardaklı Hamam, which reflects the complete architectural features of the Ottoman bath culture, including sections for cold, warm and hot treatments and a furnace area, has been a vital part of Diyarbakır's history."

Koç also emphasized that the interior lighting of the hammam is typically through dome and vault 'elephant eyes,’ with 310 such openings ensuring natural light.

Following the structural damage due to terror-related incidents in 2015 and last year’s earthquakes on Feb. 6, urgent restoration efforts were initiated for the hammam. The Culture and Tourism Ministry has prioritized the restoration within its investment program, starting in July 2023. The restoration is expected to be completed by October if no further issues arise.