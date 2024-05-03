Ankara to provide evidence to ICC over Israel

ANKARA

A senior Turkish official has announced that Ankara will present evidence to the International Criminal Court (ICC) regarding the investigation into Israel amid expectations of arrest warrants being issued against Israeli officials over the country’s strikes on Gaza.

This move follows Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's statement that Türkiye decided to join the legal case filed by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

"Both the ongoing investigation at the International Criminal Court and the processes before the International Court of Justice are expected to support and feed each other. As the parliamentary delegation, we plan to visit the ICC soon," Parliamentary Justice Committee Chairman Cüneyt Yüksel said during a press conference in the capital Ankara.

Yüksel stated that additional files will be sent to The Hague to “contribute to the ongoing investigation," adding that arrest warrants for Israeli officials would likely be issued unless there is "political intervention.

“The main reason for Israel's reckless commission of war crimes, crimes against humanity and acts of genocide is the perception of impunity in the international community,” the Turkish official said.

"The lack of accountability for years of aggression has emboldened Israel further."

Last week, media reports emerged about possible arrest warrants to be issued by the ICC against top Israeli officials, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Army Chief of Staff Herzl Halevi.

The ICC is the world's only independent court set up to probe the gravest offenses by individual suspects, including genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

It has previously issued warrants for national leaders, most recently Russian President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine.

Detailing the intervention process in the case initiated by South Africa, the official noted that the foreign and justice ministries have prepared a comprehensive file.

Türkiye will initiate the official application process once preparations are completed, he said, adding that the Turkish legal delegation will have the right to make oral and written submissions in the case and present evidence, opinions and views to the court.

On the other hand, in The Hague, countries aligning with both Israel and Palestine are beginning to clarify their positions. While Germany is known to intend to intervene in favor of Israel, Ireland plans to intervene in favor of Palestine in The Hague. Belgium is expected to intervene in a neutral position.