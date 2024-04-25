Ministry puts autographed Jordan sneakers up for sale

ANKARA

The Trade Ministry has put three pairs of Michael Jordan autographed sneakers up for sale, priced at 5 million Turkish Liras ($153,783).

The items, boasting the signature of the former NBA superstar, were abandoned at customs due to incomplete procedures aligning with existing legislation.

These sought-after collectibles, categorized as sports memorabilia, were included among various items the ministry put up for sale through e-auctions.

However, despite their significant market value, the shoes failed to attract bids during their initial auction period, which concluded on April 19.

Subsequently, the ministry relisted the sneakers, with the tender process ongoing. No bids have been submitted yet.

The ministry clarified that the sneakers, held in a warehouse, were put up following the expiration of the stipulated legal period.

The announcement specifies that buyers must fulfill all necessary documentation and obligations post-purchase. Individuals interested in participating in the auction are required to submit a collateral fee of 100,000 liras.

In an official statement, the ministry outlined the conditions of the auction, emphasizing the current condition of the sneakers and that prospective bidders deemed to have accepted the items as presented during the e-auction process.

Notably, the shoe Michael Jordan wore in the 1998 NBA finals game was sold for $2.2 million at an auction held at Sotheby’s Auction House in New York. The sneaker claimed the title of the most expensive sneaker ever sold.