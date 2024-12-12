Passenger traffic at airports up 11 percent to 16.3 million

Passenger traffic at airports up 11 percent to 16.3 million

İSTANBUL
Passenger traffic at airports up 11 percent to 16.3 million

Turkish airports served 16.3 million passengers in November, including transit travelers, registering an increase of 10.8 percent year-on-year, according to Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

Citing State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMİ) data, Uraloglu said that 7.4 million passengers took domestic flights and 8.8 million people traveled on international routes in November.

Turkish airports welcomed 171,051 planes, including overflights, in November, representing a 9.5 percent rise on an annual basis.

Meanwhile, air cargo traffic in November climbed 11.5 percent year-on-year to 4.5 million tons.

Istanbul’s two major airports made up a large portion of Türkiye’s total air passengers In November.

IGA Istanbul Airport welcomed 6.2 million passengers in November, up 8 percent compared to the same month last year, with an air traffic of 40,512, while Sabiha Gokcen Airport, located on Istanbul’s Asian side, saw 3.4 million passengers, registering a rise of 16 percent while managing 20,414 flights.

In January-November, Türkiye’s airports hosted 214.6 million passengers, an increase of 7.5 percent.

The total number of flights in the first 11 months of the year reached 2.1 million, including overflights.

Airports in the main tourist destinations served 58.8 million passengers in January-November, including 41.9 million international passengers.

Some 16.9 million domestic travelers went through those airports in the same period, according to Uraloğlu.

Passenger,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken

Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken

    Erdoğan receives US Secretary of State Blinken

  2. Turkiye's intelligence chief visits Syria's capital Damascus

    Turkiye's intelligence chief visits Syria's capital Damascus

  3. Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

    Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

  4. EU states agree full Schengen accession for Bulgaria, Romania

    EU states agree full Schengen accession for Bulgaria, Romania

  5. Australia to force tech titans to pay for news

    Australia to force tech titans to pay for news
Recommended
Current account balance posts surplus for fifth month in a row

Current account balance posts surplus for fifth month in a row
Istanbul, Abu Dhabi financial centers ink cooperation deal

Istanbul, Abu Dhabi financial centers ink cooperation deal
Hope rises from war-scarred streets of Syrias Aleppo

Hope rises from war-scarred streets of Syria's Aleppo
Tokyo plans to make daycare free to boost low birth rate

Tokyo plans to make daycare free to boost low birth rate
Cruise ships bring 1.9 million travelers in 11 months

Cruise ships bring 1.9 million travelers in 11 months
Google announces launch of latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google announces launch of latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
WORLD Russia will definitely respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

Russia will 'definitely' respond to Ukraine ATACMS strike

Russia will "definitely" respond to a Ukrainian attack on a southern airfield using U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, the Kremlin said on Thursday.
ECONOMY Current account balance posts surplus for fifth month in a row

Current account balance posts surplus for fifth month in a row

Türkiye has posted a current account surplus for the fifth month in a row in October, according to data from the Central Bank on Dec. 12.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿