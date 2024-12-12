Passenger traffic at airports up 11 percent to 16.3 million

İSTANBUL

Turkish airports served 16.3 million passengers in November, including transit travelers, registering an increase of 10.8 percent year-on-year, according to Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

Citing State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMİ) data, Uraloglu said that 7.4 million passengers took domestic flights and 8.8 million people traveled on international routes in November.

Turkish airports welcomed 171,051 planes, including overflights, in November, representing a 9.5 percent rise on an annual basis.

Meanwhile, air cargo traffic in November climbed 11.5 percent year-on-year to 4.5 million tons.

Istanbul’s two major airports made up a large portion of Türkiye’s total air passengers In November.

IGA Istanbul Airport welcomed 6.2 million passengers in November, up 8 percent compared to the same month last year, with an air traffic of 40,512, while Sabiha Gokcen Airport, located on Istanbul’s Asian side, saw 3.4 million passengers, registering a rise of 16 percent while managing 20,414 flights.

In January-November, Türkiye’s airports hosted 214.6 million passengers, an increase of 7.5 percent.

The total number of flights in the first 11 months of the year reached 2.1 million, including overflights.

Airports in the main tourist destinations served 58.8 million passengers in January-November, including 41.9 million international passengers.

Some 16.9 million domestic travelers went through those airports in the same period, according to Uraloğlu.